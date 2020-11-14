NBA trade rumors suggest that the Houston Rockets are having a relatively tumultuous offseason. Russell Westbrook and James Harden reportedly are questioning the direction of the franchise, and complaints about the culture are becoming more widespread.

WIth Daryl Morey's move to the Philadelphia 76ers, there have been rumors about a James Harden connection. But there could be a move between the Rockets and 76ers that might cure both franchises' ailments.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden pushes 76ers over the hump, Ben Simmons heads Houston rebuild

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

A James Harden and Ben Simmons trade could solve issues for both franchises. If the Rockets are serious about a rebuild, then starting over with a 24-year-old star would be the perfect place, and James Harden's scoring ability could push the 76ers to contender status.

James Harden’s ex teammate @KendrickPerkins says James could be interested in Sixers or Nets if traded



Daryl Morey has said James “changed my life”



I was told before Doc Rivers was available, one reason some in Sixers liked Mike D’Antoni was they felt it could help land Harden pic.twitter.com/NZQE5l8fML — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 12, 2020

The money would have to work, but the 76ers have several high price assets they want to offload in Al Horford and Tobias Harris. This NBA trade rumor is far from substantiated, but the prospect is certainly interesting.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden, Joel Embiid duo changes Eastern Conference dynamic

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals once, but last year they didn't have as much luck struggling on the road during the regular season and losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Advertisement

Simmons' lack of jump-shot is considered to be a hindrance to the 76ers' title hopes, and replacing him with James Harden would increase the teams' efficiency from beyond the arc.

If James Harden ends up on the 76ers, @RealJayWilliams says they win the East next year 👀 pic.twitter.com/P1bEDiv4ld — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 13, 2020

James Harden and Joel Embiid on paper have enough talent to challenge what should be the East's best in the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. Although NBA trade rumors have also suggested that Harden could be on the move to the Nets to form a new big three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Time will tell what James Harden's future is, but there is certainly going to be drama in the next couple of weeks.