“I do think he's recommitted… He knew that they wasn't gonna give him the big bread’ – Former NBA player isn’t surprised by James Harden’s underpaid signing, says he compromised for irregular play last year

When James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season, many wondered whether the signing would ring in a new era. For a team that has struggled to make a push to the NBA Finals, the addition of a former MVP like Harden was a welcome sight.

With Ben Simmons traded to the Brooklyn Nets, it seemed as though things were looking up. Despite that, it was hard for some to ignore that Harden's scoring numbers have continued to decline since the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets. Last season, for example, Harden averaged just 22.0 points per game for the Nets and 76ers.

The way Jalen Rose sees things, Harden's pay cut this offseason wasn't as selfless of an act as many think it was. Although it helped the 76ers free up cap space to sign P.J. Tucker as a backup center, Rose believes Harden knew he wasn't receiving a major contract extension:

"I do think, like, he's recommitted. I do feel like he's gonna try to play his way back into the money. But when he sat at the table this offseason, he wasn't ready to get the big bread. He knew that they wasn't gonna give him the big bread. So, this is the compromise, and now he wants credit for the compromise, which is interesting."

Rose's comments of course come on the heels of Harden saying that he doesn't think he gets the credit he deserves for taking a pay cut this offseason.

Harden will be paid $33 million this season and $35.6 million next season after being paid $44.3 million last season.

James Harden's 2021-22 season

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

Last season was an interesting one for James Harden. After playing half the season with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.

Regardless, the former MVP finished second in the league in assists (10.3 per game). Given that, one would think Harden would have been poised to receive a big contract this offseason.

But Jalen Rose said that likely wasn't the case.

"He was a player that was out of shape," Rose said. "He wasn't able to score as effectively and efficiently as he has been at the height of his career. He's never been much of a defender, and the Philadelphia 76ers as a team looked so bad with him leading the squad."

As many have pointed out, Harden hasn't always looked in the best shape. Despite that, going into this season, Harden looks to be in better shape and ready to help the 76ers make a run at the title.

With all of the criticism, it would be easy for one to assume that Rose doesn't like James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers' chances this season. That couldn't be further from the truth. With a recommitted Harden, Rose believes the 76ers will get to the conference finals.

Poll : 0 votes