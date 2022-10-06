"Steve Nash and James Harden weren't getting along...I can tell you that on record" - NBA analyst reveals the real issue with Nets, says Kevin Durant pushed for James Harden trade causing dispute with the coach

It was suspected that James Harden's departure from the Brooklyn Nets was due to Kyrie Irving's inability to play due to his vaccination status. NBA analyst Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson dispelled that notion, blaming Nets coach Steve Nash, while adding that superstar Kevin Durant agreed to the trade.

Speaking on the Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre podcast, Robinson shot down the notion that Irving had anything to do with Harden's departure. He said:

"I can tell you that that's not the case. Steve Nash and James Harden weren't getting along. The two of them [Irving and Harden] are cool, I can tell you that on record. The issue was Steve Nash and James Harden."

Robinson continued by adding that Durant was okay with the trade. He added:

"The fact that Kevin Durant basically was pushing the Nets management to make that trade for James Harden last season, that's why they were on the outs because it made him look bad at his job."

He elaborated that Harden was playing within a Mike D'Antoni system during his first year with the Nets, despite Nash being the head coach. He noted that the changes in the playbook affected Harden's play style.

Watch Robinson's full comments on Harden's departure below:

Did Kevin Durant influence a James Harden trade?

James Harden was viewed as one of the NBA's premier talents for several years. Following a 2021-2022 season that saw his scoring numbers and shooting splits drop, many have questioned whether or not he remains among the NBA's elite.

While the Nets gave up a massive haul to acquire Harden, they shipped him out for a smaller package after just 80 games. Durant would refuse to draft Harden during the NBA All-Star game draft later that evening.

While the draft snub added fuel to the notion that there was a feud between the two, the pair were spotted in London together backstage at a Travis Scott concert.

TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 @LaflameScott Travis Scott, James Harden & Kevin Durant after the show 🍾 Travis Scott, James Harden & Kevin Durant after the show 🍾🇬🇧 https://t.co/RfgUsUc2zD

The two stars have remained close friends since their days as teammates in Oklahoma City. While it is possible that Durant pushed for a Harden trade, it doesn't seem likely, as the move hurt his chances of winning his third title.

The possibility remains that Durant pushed the Nets to make a move out of support for Harden's desires. If that was the case, however, it is unlikely that he would have snubbed him during the All-Star game draft.

Poll : 0 votes