"I'm one of the most unselfish players probably that this league has ever saw" – James Harden looks forward to being a facilitator and playmaker for the 76ers, says health and team relations are his priority

While James Harden may be known for his superhuman scoring abilities, there has been one aspect of his game that is underrated — his passing. Since being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009, Harden has continued to improve his assist numbers every year.

Harden's abilities as a facilitator will come in handy as him and Joel Embiid look to take the Philadelphia 76ers to the Finals. On the heels of a season that saw Harden finish second for assist leaders, "The Beard" is focused on playmaking this season. At the 76ers media day, Harden said:

"I'm one of the most unselfish players probably that this league has ever saw"

James Harden's passing is underrated

James Harden: Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat - Game Two

James Harden's ability to be the floor general has improved significantly in recent seasons. During his OKC days, Russell Westbrook moving off-the-ball allowed Harden to be the primary playmaker. This improved his assist numbers for the Thunder.

During the 2016-17 season with the Houston Rockets, Harden averaged a career-high 11.2 assists per game. The stat saw him lead the league in assists for the first time and he proved he was more than just an elite scorer.

Going into this season, hopes are high for the Philadelphia 76ers. Many NBA analysts believe that Harden will be key if the 76ers want to get to the Finals.

Harden also explained that a full season with Joel Embiid will give the fans a real glimpse of their true potential:

"You get a full season of health, of working out, and honestly getting back to who I need to be. We had a workout where we wanted everybody to come to LA, work out for a week, and get to know each other.

"Work out and just catch a vibe, go to dinners and what not. So that really helped our team, and I feel like it helped me a lot."

This will be the first full season for James Harden and Joel Embiid and therefore, team cohesion will be key for the superstar duo. From veteran Tobias Harris to promising young star Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers roster looks poised for a big season.

