James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel joins in on celebrating Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' platinum milestone

Jessyka Janshel shared her excitement on her Instagram for rapper and singer Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday hitting the platinum milestone. Jessyka, the LA Clippers star James Harden's girlfriend, posted a couple of stories on her Instagram handle lauding Nicki Minaj's recent success.

Jessyka Janshel through her Instagram

Jessyka Janshel, who rarely shares pictures of herself with boyfriend James Harden, is highly active on social media. Her Instagram handle is filled mostly with snaps of her cooking and pictures of herself working out. The couple has been together since 2017.

Rapper Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album, "Pink Friday 2," has reached a significant milestone by reaching platinum eligibility in the US, as reported by Chart Data. This impressive feat follows the album's successful debut, which saw it claim the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

"Pink Friday 2" features 22 diverse tracks, including collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Future, J. Cole, and Lil Wayne.

James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel is a passionate fan of Nicki Minaj

Jessyka Janshel is known to be a fan Nicki Minaj. The Texas-born girlfriend of the 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden, has music by Minaj in most of her Instagram posts. Whether it is a story or a short video, she makes sure to accompany it with one of her favorite Nicki Minaj songs.

Even before the singer's platinum milestone, Jessyka Janshel has been showing her love for her songs through her active social media account, where she has 566k followers.

Recently, Jessyka Janshel uploaded an array of Instagram stories after Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” reached platinum eligibility. In the stories, Jessyka Janshel is seen eating at a restaurant while vibing to the song Beep Beep (feat. 50 Cent).

Jessyka Janshel vibing on song Beep Beep(feat. 50 Cent) by Nicki Minaj

After the release of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, the singer has added three more songs to the album. These have included a “Beep Beep” remix with 50 Cent, “Love Enough” featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole, and “Press Play” featuring Future, which was released on Friday. Additionally, the Press Play song marked her second collaboration with the rapper Future.

Jessyka through her Instagram story

However, Jessyka Janshel has more reasons to cheer as her favorite singer Nicki Minaj also has her Pink Friday 2 World Tour lined up to kick off on March 1, in Oakland, CA, which will go on to conclude on June 7, in Berlin, Germany.

