'His turn NOW!': LeBron James hypes up second son Bryce Maximus James after dominant Campbell Hall HS showing

LeBron James is living the dream of many, watching his sons progress towards an NBA future.

When the new collegiate basketball season gets underway later this year, Bronny James will be strutting his stuff for USC. However, it would appear that LeBron James is already expecting his son Bryce to become one of the new dominant forces at the High School level.

Bryce recently moved high schools to join Campbell Hall. He will be hoping to continue improving his game as he looks to pique the interest of Division I colleges in the coming years. Before making the switch, Bryce had been attending Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles - the same school Bronny attended.

LeBron James is clearly big on his son's skills, as after Bryce's debut he took to Twitter:

"His turn NOW!! Let’s go Maximus"

Campbell Hall has recently hired former Vanderbilt assistant coach David Grace to become their basketball program's new head coach. It appears that LeBron and Bryce believe that could be a swing factor in his development.

"I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce," David Grace told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. "Because that's special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He's going to have way more than just me helping, but I'm going to try to do my part.

"I understand where he's coming from to a point. I'm not him. My family wasn't in that spotlight, but I've been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences, or I can just understand his experiences. That's where I'll grow as a coach."

It will certainly be fun to follow Bryce's journey with Campbell Hall, and to see his growth over the coming season.

Rachel Nichols casts doubt on potential LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion

Over the past 12 months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with potentially acquiring Kyrie Irving via trade in the hopes of reuniting him with LeBron James. However, NBA analyst Rachel Nichols doesn't believe Kyrie and LeBron would be a good fit at this point in their careers.

Here's what she said on "SHOWTIME Basketball:"

"Kyrie, Anthony Davis, and now LeBron, who used to be an Iron Man, but we all get older," Nichols said. "None of those guys played more than 65 games last season.

"You're getting into a situation, if that's your top three guys, and they all have injury history at this point, who's going to be on the court from night to night?... Curious what Lakers fans out there want the team to do as LA tries to match up against the Denver 'New Kings of the NBA' Nuggets."

Currently, there's no guarantee that LeBron James will be returning to the NBA next season. However, it's widely believed that the surefire Hall of Famer will continue playing until Bronny James enters the league - as LeBron has previously spoken of his desire to play on the same team as his son.

Nevertheless, it does appear unlikely that we're going to see LeBron and Kyrie playing on the same team again any time soon - especially if that team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

