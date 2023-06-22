Jarace Walker vs. Anthony Black: Wingspan, height, age, stats and more compared

Jarace Walker and Anthony Black are both expected to be selected in the lottery portion of the 2023 NBA Draft. The two athletes took a similar path to the NBA as they both played just one year of college basketball. Walker suited up for the Houston Cougars, while Black played for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

With both players likely to hear their name called within the first five picks of Thursday's draft, they could find themselves compared to one another for the next decade. Take a look at how the two young talents stack up against one another below.

Jarace Walker: Wingspan, height, age, and stats

Jarace Walker stands at 6'6.5, however, he has a 7'2.5 wingspan. Walker is just 19 years old. In his lone season with the Houston Cougars, he established himself as a legitimate talent.

Walker averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a freshman with the Cougars. He shot 46.5% from the field, 34.7% from three-point range and 66.3% from the free-throw line.

Walker was named to the second-team All-AAC, AAC All-Freshman Team and the AAC Freshman of the Year.

Anthony Black: Wingspan, height, age, stats

Anthony Black stands at 6'5.75 and has a 6'7.5 wingspan. Black is also just 19 years old. In his lone season of college basketball, he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Black shot 45.3% from the field, 30.1% from three-point range and 70.5% from the free-throw line.

Will Jarace Walker or Anthony Black be selected higher?

Jarace Walker is currently projected to be selected fifth overall. While this year's draft has a consensus top-three of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Walker could very well be the fourth player to hear his name called on Thursday. His floor is similary encouraging as he is not expected to fall out of the top ten.

Anthony Black has one of the wider range of possibilities heading into Thursday's draft. He has been projected to be drafted as high as fourth overall, while some projections have had him slipping out of the lottery altogether.

While there are generally always curveballs on draft day, it appears that the first three names are all locks. The order they are selected, and the team selecting, could change. As things stand, however, it appears that Walker will hear his name called before Black.

