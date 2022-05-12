"Jared Dudley b*ch a* also just had to chime in to back up his dumba** teammate in Marquese" - Redditors react to Marquese Chriss chasing Bismack Biyombo down the tunnel during Mavs vs Suns

After leveling the series in Dallas, the Mavs fell off a cliff on Tuesday. They lost to the Phoenix Suns by thirty points, 80-110, in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Despite a competitive first-half in which the Mavericks held the lead for the majority of the time, the Suns were able to push back just enough to take the lead at the half, 49-46.

However, the story of the second-half was much different. Dallas managed only 34 points in the third and fourth quarters as opposed to the Suns' 61.

Just as the game was about to end, Marquese Chriss of the Dallas Mavericks fouled the Suns' Bismack Biyombo. As an altercation was about to ensue, the two were ejected from the game. However, as the two walked off the court, Chriss appeared to go after Biyombo in the locker room hallway.

Bismack Biyombo and Marquese Chriss nearly went at it in the hallways of the Suns arena Bismack Biyombo and Marquese Chriss nearly went at it in the hallways of the Suns arena 😳https://t.co/zKJBJ4nyRH

Both Chriss and Biyombo were separated immediately by security after entering the locker room hallway.

Fans on r/NBA reacted to the ejection. Some believe that Chriss has a reputation for being involved in quarrels on the court, alluding to a previous run-in with Ricky Rubio:

A lot was said over the Chriss-Rubio altercation:

While some theorized about what would happen after the fight:

For the uninitiated, Bismack Biyombo donated his entire salary for the season to build a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo to honor his late father.

Chriss' reputation has been backed up by several incidents, with one user pointing out his tussle with Serge Ibaka in 2019.

The ejection took place with about two seconds left in the game to get the Mavs and Suns in a completely unnecessary situation.

Review: The Suns take the lead over the Mavs with home court advantage

Luka Dončić was held to 43.5% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point line.

Coming off a hot shooting night at the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks cooled off, shooting 38.0% from the field and mere 25.0% from three-point range.

Luka Dončić had a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double but had a box plus-minus of -17. In fact, only one player on the Mavs, Dāvis Bertāns, had a positive box plus-minus for the game, with +1.

The Suns, however, turned their fortunes around and shot 49.4% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range for the night. Devin Booker scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Chris Paul chipped in seven points and 10 assists.

Game 6 will be played on May 12 in Dallas.

