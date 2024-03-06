Jaren Jackson Jr. playing status questionable against Philadelphia 76ers (March 6)

Jaren Jackson Jr. faces uncertainty regarding his participation in the upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, marking the inaugural encounter of the season series.

Initially deemed questionable for the Monday game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jackson's status was subsequently downgraded to out due to tendinitis in his right quadriceps.

Despite being short-handed, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a 106-102 victory against the Nets on the road, largely thanks to Luke Kennard's impressive performance. Kennard led the team with 25 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

His shooting was particularly notable, making 8 of 11 attempts from the field, including 5 of 6 from three-point range, and maintaining a perfect record of 3 for 3 at the free-throw line.

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury update

Jaren Jackson Jr. aims to make a comeback after sitting out three consecutive games due to a quadriceps injury. His return would be a significant boost for Memphis, especially in light of Yuta Watanabe's absence contributing to a total of eight players sidelined by injuries.

During Jaren's absence, Trey Jemison has filled in as a starter for two of the three games, whereas Lamar Stevens was part of the starting lineup for one game.

Stevens stands to gain more playing time should JJJ be unavailable, but Jemison might find himself out of the active roster if he is cleared to play.

What happened to Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been battling quadriceps tendinitis, an ailment that has placed him on the injury list for the past seven games, causing him to miss four of those contests.

Before this quadriceps issue, he was dealing with a sore hip that emerged just before the All-Star break. Additionally, his season has been marred by knee and elbow injuries.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has been sidelined for a total of eight games this season, with four of those absences occurring in the last seven games.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers will be aired locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SE MEM for home and away coverage, respectively.

The tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with live-streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.