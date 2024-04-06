Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Latest on Lakers forward's status against Cleveland Cavaliers (April 6)

For the upcoming contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt will remain sidelined. The game marks their second and final matchup of the season series, with the Lakers holding a 1-0 advantage following their 121-115 victory on Nov. 25.

Jarred Vanderbilt injury update

Encouraging developments may be in store as Jarred Vanderbilt makes strides in his rehabilitation. Sidelined by a foot injury almost two months ago, Vanderbilt has sidestepped season-ending surgery and is striving for a comeback before the regular season ends.

Reports suggest that he has been eyeing an early April comeback, a timeline that remains within reach, according to coach Darvin Ham. He indicated that Vanderbilt will undergo reassessment early next week, as reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The forward was observed engaging in a pregame workout session alongside Lakers assistant coaches DeMarre Carroll and Phil Handy.

In the one-minute footage, Jarred is seen practicing layups and taking a few jump shots before proceeding to dribbling drills with Handy. Despite refraining from running or jumping, he appeared to be in good spirits and exhibited satisfactory mobility.

If his reassessment yields positive results, facilitating his return, he would have sufficient time to readjust in a handful of games. It remains unknown how the team handles his workload if he returns to the court.

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt?

Vanderbilt has been sidelined with a sprained right foot since Feb. 1. Against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter, he experienced a non-contact injury to his foot in the waning moments of the first half.

Vando did not return in an otherwise impressive night for the Lakers in Boston. The team subsequently confirmed that X-rays on his foot yielded negative results.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers?

The cross-conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers is scheduled for early tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The game will be aired locally on Spectrum SportsNet and WUAB CW 43 for home and away coverage, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can also be purchased as a subscription.