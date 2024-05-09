Jarret Allen Injury Update: Latest on Cavaliers center's status for Game 2 against Boston Celtics (May 9)

The Cleveland Cavaliers listed center Jarret Allen as questionable for their highly anticipated Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Jarret Allen injury update

Allen remains officially listed as questionable, but he would need to show considerable improvement quickly to be able to play in Game 2. He was last reported to be in 'excruciating' pain and struggling to lift his arms above his head. Isaac Okoro, who started in Allen's place in Game 1, is likely to fill in again if Allen is unavailable for the next game.

Despite a report during TNT's broadcast indicating that Allen had been limited in recent practices and was struggling to sleep because of his rib injury, Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff noted signs of improvement after the loss in Game 1, according to Bobby Manning of CLNS.

Allen, who has sat out four consecutive games, was marked as questionable before each game, leaving his immediate playing status uncertain.

Jarret Allen stats vs Boston Celtics

Jarret Allen has appeared in 24 games against the Boston Celtics, going 12-12. He has averaged 9.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists with 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on 55.8% shooting from the field and 68.5% from the free-throw line on 3.0 attempts.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics?

Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics is set to air nationally on ESPN, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

Viewers can also stream the game live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, the latter offering a week-long free trial that includes access to NBA TV.

In their matchup against the NBA's best regular season team, the Cavaliers stayed competitive in the first half but struggled in the second, ultimately falling 120-95 in Game 1.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and contributed six assists, while Darius Garland added 14 points. Mitchell, who played 45 minutes in Cleveland's Game 7 victory over Orlando in the first round, was on the court for 37 minutes in this game.

Mitchell appeared energetic initially, but the Cavaliers seemed fatigued following their seven-game series against the Orlando Magic. Mitchell has become the fourth player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in six consecutive playoff series openers. He joins an elite group that includes Michael Jordan (who accomplished this three times), Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain.