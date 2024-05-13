The Boston Celtics own a 2-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and many basketball fans are checking on the availability of Jarrett Allen for the pivotal Game 4. The two teams meet again on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the recent injury report by the Cavs, the team's top scorer, Donovan Mitchell, is marked as questionable as he is nursing a calf injury. Confirmed not to be suiting up for Game 4 are Ty Jerome, Craig Porter Jr. and Jarrett Allen.

The six-foot-eleven center is said to be having issues with his ribs, and his injury timeline still has no date to return.

On the other hand, Celtics starting center Kristaps Porzingis is not yet playing, while back big man Luke Kornet is listed as probable for Game 4.

What happened to Jarrett Allen?

After Game 4 of the first-round playoffs matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, Jarrett Allen is reported to have suffered a rib injury and has been sidelined since.

During the regular season, Allen was healthy and missed only five out of the 82 games for the Cavs. He was giving the team 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Since the rib injury report, the former NBA All-Star has missed six consecutive matchups and going seventh in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Jarrett Allen stats vs. Boston Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers could really use Jarrett Allen right now with the way he played against the Boston Celtics during the regular season, especially since their opponents are missing the services of Kristaps Porzingis.

In the three times that the Celtics and Cavs met during the 2023-24 season, Allen's best game was on March 5, 2023, in Cleveland, where he tallied 21 points and 12 boards. When Allen had that type of dominant night on the court, his team won against the Celtics.

During the other two matchups with the Celtics, Allen was inconsistent, doing 10 boards and eight boards on Dec. 14, 2023, but two days prior, both teams battled with the Cavs center chipping in 14 points and five boards.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4?

The second round of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers resumes for Game 4 on Monday at Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio. The contest starts at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed on television through TNT. NBA League Pass subscription is the most popular way to watch the game live online.