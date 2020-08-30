Jason Whitlock takes to social media to explain his reasoning for calling NBA superstar LeBron James a bigot

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been in terrific form in the NBA bubble. After losing the first game of the playoff series against Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers made an incredible comeback and won three back to back games to take 3-1 lead. The Lakers are one of the contenders for the NBA championship.

Jason Whitlock uploads video explaining why he called LeBron James a bigot

A few days back, journalist Jason Whitlock had written an article calling LeBron James a bigot. He had accused James of jumping to a conclusion in the Jacob Blake shooting case. LeBron James had tweeted about the incident mentioning how despite the ongoing protests, the Kenosha law enforcement authorities shot Blake in the back without any reasoning.

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

Whitlock has uploaded a video on Youtube explaining why he chose to call LeBron James a bigot. Whitlock elaborated on how LeBron James has been using his social media channels to paint white people as racists because of the actions of a select few. He also asked James to only speak about issues of which he has complete knowledge.

When the Black Lives Matter movement picked up the pace, LeBron James was one of the first athletes to voice an opinion regarding police brutality and obstruction of social justice. LeBron James is a popular figure on social media sites as he is a global superstar. He often uses it to speak out against police brutality.

LeBron James has also played an integral role in NBA bubble meetings. According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell contacted LeBron James as soon as the news of Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their playoff game against the Orlando Magic came out. LeBron James is a well-respected figure in the NBA fraternity. The Lakers play the Trail Blazers in game 5 of their first round series tonight.

