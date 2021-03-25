JaVale McGee on the verge of joining Denver Nuggets after days of speculation | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire veteran center JaVale McGee at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline.

McGee, a 3x NBA champ, will bolster the Denver Nuggets' second unit as he takes his place behind Nikola Jokic as the backup center. His size and athleticism could transform the Denver Nuggets frontline into an elite defensive unit.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are loaded with centers on their roster this season and it appears they have found a suitable trade partner in the Denver Nuggets at the 2021 NBA trade deadline. The deal will send Nuggets center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Cavaliers along with two second-round picks, one of which will be protected according to Mike Singer of Denver Post.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal to send JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

It will be a homecoming for JaVale McGee, who spent four seasons with the Denver Nuggets from 2012 to 2015. He was part of the LA Lakers title run last year and helped the reigning champs defeat the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. JaVale McGee's name was doing the rounds at the trade deadline and fans will be happy to see him play for a team with title aspirations.

This season, McGee found himself on a Cavaliers squad with little to no chance of becoming a legitimate playoff threat, let alone a top contender for the grand prize. In 33 games for the Cavs, JaVale McGee averaged 8 points on 52% shooting from the field. In addition to his scoring, he collected 5.2 rebounds per contest while dishing out one assist per game.

His move to the Denver Nuggets has the potential to add a new layer to an already successful team. He could play a big part in shouldering the team in the postseason. JaVale McGee can become a free agent this offseason, but that will depend on how the team performs in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

