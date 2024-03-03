Jaylen Brown gets lambasted by fans for 'egregious' carry 5 feet from NBA referee: "Illegal screen and carry is insane"

During the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Jaylen Brown got away with a carry with the referee five feet from him.

Brown was standing and slowly dribbling, signaling his teammates to rotate. And he was holding the ball with one hand all the while. Tim Hardaway Jr. even pointed this out to the referee as he guarded Brown but to no avail.

While it's not uncommon for referees to miss out on obvious calls in the NBA, this one happened in slow motion right in front of the refs. Many fans, shocked at the refs, have called out the incident on X (formerly Twitter). One fan is even demanding answers from Commissioner Adam Silver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Adam Silver I just want to talk," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"This might be the worst and most obvious carry I’ve seen the past few years," tweeted another, shocked by Jalen's carry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jaylen Brown wants Bostons fans to "boo" all visiting star players following "Kyrie sucks" chants

In the final minutes of the Celtics' blowout win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the Boston Crowd in TD Garden started chanting "Kyrie sucks." It was to criticize the former Celtics player.

Expand Tweet

When asked about the fans relentlessly booing Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown suggested the Boston crowd do the same for all visiting star players.

“To be honest, Jaylen Brown said, "I don’t got no thoughts on it. The fans, you know, they do what they do. And they got whatever reason for that. I think we should probably boo every player, every star player that comes in our arena. You know, I would like to see that."

"Maybe it has an effect, maybe it doesn’t. When Jokic and all these other players come in, boo them too.”

Expand Tweet

Irving played two seasons with the Boston Celtics from 2017 to 2019. Before the end of his second season with the team, the 6’2 guard had promised to sign with Boston in the offseason. However, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets instead to form a duo with Kevin Durant, which made Boston fans feel betrayed.

The Celtics extended their winning streak to 10 games after beating the Mavericks. They lead the league with their 47-12 record.