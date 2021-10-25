Jaylen Brown turns 25 on Oct 24: A look at his five highest-scoring games

The Boston Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft as a project player. However, Brown has turned into one of the better scoring wings in the NBA. On October 24th Brown will be turning 25 in his sixth season in the NBA. In those five full seasons, he has gotten better and better every season, and last season Brown popped off, having all of his top five scoring performances.

For his career, Brown is averaging 15.2 points on 47% from the field and 38% from three, but his career can be broken into two parts. In the first three seasons, Brown averaged 11.2, shooting 46% and 37% from three. These seasons were the development period for Brown, as he mostly played as a defensive player. Brown has had one All-Star appearance in the last two seasons, averaging 22.5 points, shooting 48% and 39%, while also taking 8.3 more shots.

Brown has already shown off his offensive talent, breaking his career-high on opening night against the New York Knicks, but here are all of Brown’s top-scoring performances.

#5 Jaylen Brown, 39 points, 4/27/21 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In a game that co-star Jayson Tatum was out, Jaylen Brown took over, scoring 39 points on 26 shots. Brown also went 4-11 from three, but his 9-9 at the free throw line helped his scoring. Brown also added 11 rebounds and four steals to show that he was doing it on both ends of the court.

Even though Brown can put up big numbers with Tatum on the court, more of an offensive load is placed on Brown’s shoulders when Tatum is out. Brown took advantage of that on this night by taking his 26 shots and shooting 50%. Taking 11 threes was upon his career average, which was 7.1, but he stayed around his season avenge from three shooting 36%, compared to 40%. Brown was also attacking the rim more than usual, taking nine free throws, compared to just 4.3 on his season average.

Despite Brown’s big night, the Celtics lost by four points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

#4 Jaylen Brown, 40 points, 4/15/21 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Jaylen Brown played alongside Tatum in this game, who didn’t play badly, but Brown took over as he scored 40 points on just 20 attempts. Brown was an insane 85% from the field and 60% from three on just five shots. Brown also added nine rebounds to beat the Los Angeles Lakers by eight points.

In this game, Brown was just hot, shooting 17-20 from the field and 3-5 from three and making all three of his free throw attempts. If any NBA player is just as hot as Brown was that night, it will be a good scoring night.

