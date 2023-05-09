Jayson Tatum and the evolution of the stretch four in the NBA

The stretch four, an innovative position that has revolutionized modern basketball, has seen the likes of many great players. One of those is Jayson Tatum.

This position, typically held by a player with the size to play inside and the shooting ability to stretch the floor, has become a cornerstone of the fluid, pace-and-space style of play that defines the modern NBA.

The Boston Celtics' Tatum embodies this evolution, blending his traditional forward skills with the shooting prowess of a guard. He pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a stretch four.

Jayson Tatum emerged in the league as a highly touted forward with an intriguing blend of size, skill, and athleticism. The Celtics, recognizing his potential, utilized him in various positions, including the stretch four.

Standing 6'8" with a wingspan over 7 feet, Tatum possesses the length and athleticism to battle with big men. He also displays the agility and shooting touch more typical of smaller players. This blend of attributes allowed him to excel in the stretch four role.

Jayson Tatum's impact on the evolution of the stretch four position can be seen in how he uses his unique skill set to conform to and expand the definition of the role. He embodies the prototypical stretch four in his ability to stretch the floor with his outside shooting.

He has consistently posted strong three-point shooting percentages throughout his career, making him a serious threat from beyond the arc. This ability to knock down outside shots forces opposing big men to venture out of their comfort zone near the basket, creating space for his teammates

Jayson Tatum represents a new version of the stretch four

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Jayson Tatum does not merely conform to the existing role of a stretch four, he also evolves it.

He possesses a ball-handling and playmaking ability that is rare for a player of his size. These skills allow him to take defenders off the dribble and either finish at the rim or create for his teammates.

As such, Tatum represents a new version of the stretch four: a player who can not only shoot from the perimeter and compete in the post, but also initiate offense and create scoring opportunities.

Furthermore, Jayson Tatum's defensive versatility also contributes to his unique interpretation of the stretch four role. He is quick enough to stay with smaller players on the perimeter and strong enough to hold his own against larger opponents in the post.

This defensive flexibility is a crucial aspect of the stretch four position in the modern NBA, where switching and positionless defense have become the norm.

Tatum's performance as a stretch four is not just an individual achievement; it also impacts the way the Celtics play and the way opposing teams defend them. With Tatum at the stretch four, the Celtics can field lineups that possess size, shooting, and playmaking at all positions.

This versatility makes them a challenging team to defend. On the defensive end, Tatum's versatility allows the Celtics to switch on screens and defend multiple positions, a crucial aspect of modern NBA defense.

Looking at the broader NBA landscape, Tatum's interpretation of the stretch four role could influence the way the position is perceived and played in the future. He demonstrates that stretch fours can be more than just complementary players who space the floor for their teammates. They can also be primary offensive initiators and versatile defenders.

As such, Jayson Tatum might inspire a new generation of players who see the stretch four position not as a limiting label, but as an opportunity to showcase a wide range of skills.

