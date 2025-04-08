Jayson Tatum's 'low-key MVP season' gets bullish playoff prediction from ex-Celtic

There hasn't been much noise surrounding Jayson Tatum and the defending champions Boston Celtics this season, with the OKC Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers stealing their limelight. Kendrick Perkins, however, is bullish on his former team's chances and believes they have no competition en route to securing a second straight title.

Ad

When asked what team matches up best against the Celtics in a playoff series, Perkins did not hesitate to declare them his pick to win the title. The 2008 NBA champion with the Celtics highlighted Tatum and his response to being underappreciated despite his MVP-caliber season as a key factor that will drive Boston to success.

"I have a better chance of finding a salad in a donut shop than they do of beating a healthy Celtics in a seven-game series. It's not happening," Perkins said on Tuesday's "First Take."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"When I'm looking at the Celtics and how pissed off Jayson Tatum has been, not getting enough recognition. Low-key having an MVP-type season," Perkins added. "I don't see a single team in the NBA that's going to beat this team, healthy in a seven-game series."

The Celtics have coasted to a 58-20 record led by Tatum's averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists. The team also boasts one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and a proven championship pedigree.

Ad

Kendrick Perkins explained how growth from the rest of the team beyond Jayson Tatum fuels his belief

Kendrick Perkins believes an enraged MVP-caliber player in Jayson Tatum will be behind the Boston Celtics' success. Perkins' backing for the team stems from improvements taken by the bench unit. Elaborating on his take on why the Celtics have no competition, Perkins delved into the growth demonstrated by Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser in particular.

Ad

"Look, let me explain why. When you look across the board and you watch this team play this year, the other outside of Tatum, Brown and the rest of the starting five has gotten better," Perkins said. "Payton Pritchard just might win Sixth Man of the Year. Sam Hauser is a baller."

Payton Pritchard's rise to 6MOTY candidacy is a key difference from the 2023-24 Celtics roster - Source: Getty

The personnel on the team remains relatively unchanged from the unit that won the championship in 2024. Perkins pointed out how the bench unit has evolved to be a more reliable source of productivity for the Celtics. Pritchard's rise to becomce 6MOTY favorite, in particular, is noteworthy.

The playoffs are just around the corner, and the Celtics look poised to mount a serious charge for the title once again. But will it be as easy as Perkins believes for Jayson Tatum and Co.?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Achyuth Jayagopal Achyuth Jayagopal is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field with The Sports Rush and Sportskeeda. He is also a qualified lawyer and is pursuing a Master's degree in Sports Business and Management.



Achyuth's favorite team is the Milwaukee Bucks. One of the reasons Achyuth started following basketball was the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his journey is extremely inspiring. Achyuth has been rooting for Giannis and the Bucks ever since.



When not writing or watching basketball, Achyuth is mostly focused on his coursework. That said, in his downtime, Achyuth plays a lot of sports games, watches movies and appreciates traveling. He also enjoys cooking and replicates his favorite dishes when he is away from home. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.