Jayson Tatum shoes: A complete timeline

Jayson Tatum's shoes have been an interesting topic since the Boston Celtics forward signed a long-term deal with Jordan Brand. Since leading his team to the 2022 NBA Finals, Tatum's stock has drastically increased.

The 6-foot-8 forward is one of the best players of the 2022-23 season so far. He is averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game and is also one of the best two-way players in the league.

This article will take a deeper look at Jayson Tatum's shoes throughout the years and reveal information regarding his signature shoes. Considering how good he has been, it's no surprise that he is getting his own shoes very soon.

Jayson Tatum shoes over the years

The Boston Celtics superstar spent a year at Duke before entering the most prestigious basketball league in the world. This is where he wore Nike shoes, although he did not wear just a single model.

Tatum was eventually drafted with the third overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft. During his rookie campaign, the forward led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals while wearing the Kyrie 4 and PG 2 shoes.

Jayson Tatum shoes were mostly Nike throughout the years (Image via Getty Images)

In his second year in the league, Jayson Tatum kept the two models from his rookie season. He did, however, put on the Nike Kyrie 5, Adapt BB, and Kobe AD Exodus shoes.

In his third year, the three-time All-Star had a breakout season. He increased his scoring average from 15.7 to 23.4 points, making him one of the league's most prolific scorers. During the season, he wore Jordan 34 shoes.

Jordan 34 were Jayson Tatum shoes during the NBA Bubble (Image via Getty Images)

Tatum's fourth season saw yet another huge leap. He has established himself as one of the best NBA players since the start of the season, and this was also when he began wearing Jordan shoes. He debuted the Jordan 36 model by the end of the season.

Tatum signed a contract with Jordan Brand at the start of the 2021-22 season and continued to wear these shoes throughout the season. He eventually found success and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals. He also got to wear the new Jordan 37 during the playoffs.

Tatum's signature shoes

Thanks to his contract with Jordan Brand, Jayson Tatum will get his signature shoes in the summer of 2023. The Jordan Tatum 1 shoe is set to be released in just a few months.

Jayson Tatum shoes with Jordan Brand will come in April 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

The first colorway, "Zoo", will be released on April 7, 2023. "St. Louis" is the second colorway and will come out on April 18, while the "Pink Lemonade" colorway will debut in June 2023.

The adult version of the shoe will cost $120 and its name is subject to change.

