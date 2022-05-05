“Jeanie Buss, at the head of the Lakers hierarchy, just fired LeBron James as the unofficial GM” - Skip Bayless believes Buss is angry at James because of the Russell Westbrook “debacle”

NBA legend Phil Jackson has been rumored to be taking up an executive role in the LA Lakers organization. TV personality Skip Bayless believes it is a move to strip LeBron James of his unofficial general manager status.

LeBron has played a significant role in recruitment since joining the Lakers in 2018. He was responsible for bringing in Anthony Davis in the 2019 offseason, which resulted in a championship in their first year together.

Unfortunately, his decision to pursue Russell Westbrook has not gone great. The Lakers had one of the most disappointing campaigns in franchise history, and the bulk of the blame has gone to Westbrook's inability to produce for the team.

With reports that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is involving Jackson in the search for a head coach, many wonder what the dynamic of the team will be. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said will lose his spot as the unofficial GM.

"It feels to me like Jeanie Buss, at the head of the Lakers hierarchy, just fired LeBron James as the unofficial GM. I believe after the Russell Westbrook debacle, you can argue how much blame LeBron deserved, but it felt like he was driving that bus with Russ on it.

"And it feels like Jeanie is angry about that to the point that he has brought her former partner Phil back in the fold."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"It feels like Jeanie Buss just fired LeBron as the unofficial GM of the Lakers. It feels like she's angry about the Westbrook debacle and is bringing back Phil Jackson into the fold." @RealSkipBayless on Phil Jackson reportedly involved in Lakers coaching search:"It feels like Jeanie Buss just fired LeBron as the unofficial GM of the Lakers. It feels like she's angry about the Westbrook debacle and is bringing back Phil Jackson into the fold." .@RealSkipBayless on Phil Jackson reportedly involved in Lakers coaching search:"It feels like Jeanie Buss just fired LeBron as the unofficial GM of the Lakers. It feels like she's angry about the Westbrook debacle and is bringing back Phil Jackson into the fold." https://t.co/0HjhExysDL

LeBron and Phil do not have a good relationship, which is why Skip believes it is a message to the four-time NBA champion. In 2016, Jackson called LeBron's inner circle his "posse."

In response, James said he is not a fan of Phil. It is worth noting that Jackson coached the Chicago Bulls to six championships and the Lakers to five.

Stephen A. Smith believes the LA Lakers should trade LeBron James

LeBron James of the LA Lakers high-fives his teammates.

Everyone is proferring a solution for how the Lakers can turn things around for next season, and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Lakers should trade LeBron.

Although he explained that he meant it as a compliment, it is difficult to see that happening. However, Smith argued that James is the team's only tradeable asset.

If the Lakers attempt that, it will mean that they are not looking to contend for the 2023 championship, and that is unlike the Lakers.

LeBron has one year left on his contract with the Lakers. Beyond that, no one knows what the future holds for LeBron.

However, the 18-time All-Star has explicitly announced that he will be willing to join any team that signs his son Bronny James. If that happens, LeBron and Bronny would make history as the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein