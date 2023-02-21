Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently took to Twitter to fire back at a LeBron James fan page after they shared her response to a previous DM. The fan page, @BronGotGame, shared a DM in which the Lakers owner politely asked them to stop sending messages to her account, captioning the post:

"I’m in tears dawg😭 Jeanie Buss replied to my dm’s and I was just thanking her & [Lakers general manger Rob] Pelinka for the trades that went down, be thankful lady"

While the message shown by @BronGotGame was in fact thanking Buss for the Lakers trade deadline moves, the Lakers owner responded with previous messages that proved her point. Buss responded:

"Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all."

While the Lakers struggled tremendously following the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, the LeBron James' fan account seemingly attempted to blame Jeanie Buss for the trade as they claimed that the hateful messages were from that time frame.

Despite Buss' status as the owner, it was in fact James and co-star Anthony Davis who pushed for general manager Rob Pelinka to bring in the former NBA MVP.

Check out the tweet from @BronGotGame and the response from Jeanie Buss below:

Is Jeanie Buss wrong for calling out LeBron James' fan account?

Following the back-and-forth between Jeanie Buss and Twitter user @BronGotGame, both were called out by fans online. @BronGotGame was called out for wasting time harassing Buss online, while the Los Angeles Lakers owner was called out for addressing online trolls.

Many of the criticisms about Buss were related to her financial status, as she is reportedly worth $500 million. Despite her wealth, the Lakers owner likely felt tired of being harassed by Twitter trolls. While she has only shared one message from the LeBron James fan account, it is likely that they have sent her hundreds, if not thousands, of messages since the superstar joined the Lakers prior to the 2018-2019 season.

Her decision to respond will likely be scrutinized, as many people seem to believe that those with money or fame should not concern themselves with online hate, however, Buss has every right to defend herself. Furthermore, her status as an owner who does not handle personnel decisions makes the motive of @BronGotGame even more questionable as their hatred seems misplaced.

