Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Latest on Heat's 6x All-Star's status against Portland Trail Blazers (March 29)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is listed as probable for the upcoming matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. This game marks their second and final encounter of the season series, with the Heat emerging victorious in the first matchup with a score of 106-96 on Feb. 27.

The Miami Heat are competing with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, hoping to avoid the play-in round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

On Tuesday night, the Heat faced a setback at home with a 113-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors, dealing a blow to their playoff positioning aspirations. Bam Adebayo led the Heat's efforts with 24 points, supported by Haywood Highsmith and Terry Rozier, who contributed 15 points each.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami was without their leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined due to illness. Despite narrowing the gap to five points in the third quarter, the Heat couldn't mount a comeback and ultimately dropped to a 39-33 season record, including a modest 18-17 record at home.

Jimmy Butler injury update

Butler is anticipated to make his return to the court on Friday following his absence from Miami's last game on Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness.

Should he be cleared to play, the star forward is expected to reclaim his starting position, a spot temporarily filled by Jaime Jaquez due to an ankle injury.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Tuesday's game marked the 22nd occasion out of 72 games this season that Miami competed without Butler, who was absent from the team's morning shootaround due to a non-COVID illness.

Despite being initially listed as questionable, Butler was ultimately downgraded to out approximately two hours before tip-off.

Miami Heat's head coach, Erik Spoelstra, had this to say before the Warriors matchup:

"He's sick. He doesn't feel well at all today. We'll evaluate him tomorrow and see how he feels."

Expand Tweet

The Heat's All-Star has also dealt with a right foot contusion this season, adding to a long history of injuries that have sidelined him at various moments. He missed 11 games due to calf, ankle and foot injuries.

Notably, he was sidelined for four games citing personal reasons, as confirmed by his agent.

Despite his sporadic appearances, the Miami Heat managed to compile a commendable record of 13-9 during those stretches.