Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Latest on Heat's forward's status against Philadelphia 76ers (March 18) 

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will continue to be on the team's injury report tagged as a game-time decision for the third matchup of their season series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The Heat are coming off a thriller 104-101 win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with a decisive Bam Adebayo 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet to beat the buzzer. This gave Miami the lead and ended the night with a solid double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

The Miami Heat secured consecutive victories, breaking their four-game losing streak. Although their triumphs came against the Eastern Conference's second-weakest team, the wins provided crucial momentum for their final push to clinch a playoff berth and evade the play-in scenario entirely.

Jimmy Butler injury update

Jimmy Butler, who has grappled with right foot complications earlier this year, has missed seven games. Consequently, it wouldn't be unexpected if he opts to sit out the coming game in this back-to-back series.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler was ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, as confirmed by team sources. This absence is attributed to a right foot contusion. His status transitioned from questionable to out ahead of the game.

Jimmy has encountered significant hurdles throughout the season, sidelined for a total of 16 games due to various injuries including to his ankle, foot and calf, as well as attending to personal matters, which led to an additional four absences.

Notably, his calf and foot ailments resulted in him missing 11 consecutive games. Despite his intermittent presence, the Heat have admirably maintained a 13-7 record. This resilience can be attributed to the adept leadership of head coach Erik Spoelstra, who has steered the team through these challenges while keeping them competitive.

On Feb. 23, a confrontation between players from the Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans escalated into a physical altercation. Subsequently, the NBA took disciplinary action, issuing suspensions to several players.

Jimmy, Nikola Jokic and Thomas Bryant received one-game suspensions, with Bryant facing an additional penalty of a three-game suspension without pay.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The highly anticipated Miami Heat versus Philadelphia 76ers showdown is scheduled for national broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, local viewers can catch the action through NBC Sports Philadelphia for home coverage and Bally Sports Sun for away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial. The game is scheduled for tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.