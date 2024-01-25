Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Latest on Miami Heat's 6x All-Star's status (January 25)

As the Miami Heat prepares to take on the Boston Celtics on January 25 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, Jimmy Butler's availability will be crucial against the formidable NBA Eastern Conference contenders.

Butler is cleared to play and is set to start against the Boston Celtics in their NBA Eastern Conference marquee matchup.

The Heat are on a four-game losing streak as they drop to sixth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with a record of 24-20. This will be Miami's second meeting with the Celtics after losing 119-111 in their last encounter.

The Heat's most recent loss came at the hands of the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies, with the final score settling at 96-105.

Miami Heat Injury Update

In the latest injury update from the Miami Heat, veteran forward Kevin Love is listed as 'questionable' due to an illness. However, only Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Dr. Smith have been officially ruled out.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

On December 31, Jimmy Butler sustained a foot injury, forcing him to sit out seven straight games. He returned to the lineup in the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 15 and has since played five straight games.

So far, Jimmy Butler has missed 16 games this season. The six-time NBA All-Star has suffered injuries to his ankle, knee, and calf.

The Heat's most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies saw Butler play almost 35 minutes. He was able to take 10 shot attempts and make four of them. The six-time NBA All-Star finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

It was a subpar outing compared to his season averages of 20.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals. Butler is averaging 40% from the three-point line and 48% from the field.

Nevertheless, the Miami Heat has managed to hold its ground quite effectively in Butler's absence, posting a 9-6 record when he was sidelined.

