Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Latest on Miami Heat's 6x All-Star's status leading up to matchup vs. Orlando Magic (January 21)

Jimmy Butler was the most important piece in the Miami Heat's run last season heading to the 2023 NBA Finals. His team is about to face the Orlando Magic, on January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Miami Heat are currently sixth in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 24-18. They are two places higher than their upcoming opponent and are coming off a tough two-game skid losing to the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. Their most recent game against the Hawks ended in a one-point loss, 108-109.

Jimmy Butler Injury Update

Jimmy Butler is not on the Heat's most recent injury report and is expected to play, barring any setbacks. However, Tyler Herro is marked as probable and will need the approval of the team's doctors their approval before the game.

Dru Smith and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. are both ruled 'out' and won't be playing against the Orlando Magic. The rest of the team including Jimmy Butler are cleared to play.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler suffered a foot injury on December 31, which caused him to miss seven straight games for the Miami Heat. He managed to come back against the Brooklyn Nets on January 15 and played three straight games leading to their upcoming matchup with the Orlando Magic.

The six-time NBA All-Star has missed a total of 15 games this season from sustaining injuries to his calf, knee and ankle.

In the Heat's most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, Butler was able to provide 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. He also shot an accurate 8-of-10 from the field.

Butler has appeared in 27 of the first 34 games of the Miami Heat this season. He has averaged 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 48% from the field and 37% beyond the three-point arc.

He reached 36 points on two occasions, first against the Brooklyn Nets on November 16, and then again versus the Indiana Pacers on November 30.

How to watch Heat vs Magic?

The matchup between the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat is set for the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 7 at 6 p.m. ET. The official broadcast partners for this game are Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun. NBA League Pass subscription is the most popular choice for those who prefer to watch via online live stream.

