Jimmy Butler's long hair: When did the Miami Heat star get rid of his dreadlocks?

Jimmy Butler rocked social media in the summer preceding the 2022-2023 NBA season with his dreadlocks. Butler's motivation to get the dreadlocks was to make the internet take note, but though he knew that it would make noise on social media, he didn't know how far it would go.

In the offseason, Butler posted on IG wearing a black T-shirt from Ice Cube’s "The Predator" album and spins in a barber’s chair six times. With each revolution, Butler rocked a different hairstyle from braids to a loose afro to ultimately blond-tipped dreadlocks stacked in a bun on top of his head.

Butler got the dreadlocks on July 5 and kept them through the offseason. He reportedly wondered if he could actually play with his dreadlocks or not. So, during the summer when Butler was traveling, he experimented with different ways to style them.

He played basketball with them on several occasions to test out his game, but quickly realized that they would be too much to deal with. Butler got rid of his dreadlocks before the first preseason game, but wanted his media day picture to be with the hair. He even showed up to the training camp with the dreadlocks.

While Butler did say that his dreadlocks will be gone "sooner than later", he did make it a point to let the media know that they are his real hair and not dreadlocks.

Butler’s goal was reportedly for his dreadlocks to appear in promotional materials for the rest of the season. However, after initially using the dreadlocks photo, ESPN eventually switched to a dreadlocks-less photo of Butler. Butler responded to this by saying:

“You’re supposed to be using my media day picture. Put my hair back the way that it was.”

Jimmy Butler gets ripped on social media after NBA Finals loss

Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat star player, lost to the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the NBA Finals. While the Heat was never the favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals or even to make it that far, the fans were quick to rip Butler on social media.

Jimmy Butler took a lot of criticism, but he still believes that this is not the end of the Miami Heat. He is positive that they will be back in a position to compete and will look to do so next season.

