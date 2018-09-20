Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jimmy Butler Rumors: T-Wolves' All-Star requests Trade, Most Interested in LA Clippers

Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
News
172   //    20 Sep 2018, 08:34 IST

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler

What's the story?

4-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler has reportedly requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In case you didn't know...

Last summer, Butler was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Timberwolves along with the draft rights to the 16th pick in the 2018 Draft (Justin Patton) in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights to the 7th pick in the same Draft (Lauri Markkanen).

The heart of the matter

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first one to report this trade request.

The talk of Butler wanting out first came up in the rumor mill when the small forward wasn't keen to sign his extension with the team. But that could have been looked at as a financial move as he can simply make more money by signing with the Timberwolves next offseason if that was truly what he wanted.

Reports further detailed that Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't signing his rookie extension as well and was waiting for the franchise to deal with the Butler issue. There's obviously no confirmation but this trade request does give validation, to a certain extent, to that reported rift between Towns and Butler.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, later on Wednesday, reported on Butler's preferred landing spots while being traded.

Wojnarowski later also points out that each of these teams does have a max cap slot in their salary cap to offer Butler a max deal once he becomes a free agent in 2019. Woj's report also states that Butler is downplaying the reported rift with Towns.

What's next?

This trade request, although granted that both were different circumstances, has got to make you think if the problem in Chicago was the organization or Butler. Either way, if he is indeed traded, then he would be on his third team in three years and yes, he's looking to sign a max extension next summer but that's never a good look.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves Jimmy Butler NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Latest NBA Trade News & Updates NBA Rumors
Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Best fits for Jimmy Butler in 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Top 10 playmakers in NBA for 2012-13 season
RELATED STORY
Jimmy Butler vs Klay Thompson: Who's the best two-way...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: LA Clippers ready to trade DeAndre...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Players with the highest on/off-court...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Most Improved Teams
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Minnesota Timberwolves interested in signing...
RELATED STORY
The five biggest winners of NBA Free Agency 2013
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us