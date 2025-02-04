Jimmy Butler Warriors snub: Did disgruntled Heat star make a wise move, or did Golden State dodge a bullet?

Brian Windhorst reported on Sunday that Jimmy Butler won't sign an extension with the Golden State Warriors if traded by the Miami Heat. Windhorst and his ESPN colleague Shams Charania wrote a piece in January claiming that Butler wanted out of South Florida. Per the report, the six-time All-Star was “open to playing anywhere” except for his old team.

According to Windhorst, Jimmy Buckets wants to play for the Phoenix Suns where he could get a “multiyear deal.” Was Butler right in spurning the Warriors overtures? Did the Dubs dodge a bullet when their target openly told them he wasn’t in for the long haul if traded?

Butler knows that the Warriors will have to give up multiple players to bring him in, making it likely he couldn’t contend for another championship. If he lands in Phoenix, he will play with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, arguably a stronger core than the Dubs, so it seems wise for him to avoid the Bay Area franchise.

Meanwhile, the Warriors also dodged a bullet. Dubs GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is well aware of Butler’s long history of demanding trades. The Miami Heat suspended Butler for the third time because he's blatantly forcing his way out of the team. Why give up players and draft capital for a half-a-season of rental for a player who doesn't want to be with the team?

With the Suns, Jimmy Butler could compete for the championship and just as importantly, he could get the mega deal the Warriors cannot offer him.

The Warriors could pivot to Kevin Durant after the Jimmy Butler snub

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Monday that Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s agent and business partner, talked with Warriors owner Joe Lacob. Joining them at halftime during the Suns-Dubs game on Friday was Bob Myers, the ESPN analyst who helped convince Durant to join the Bay Area team.

Multiple sources have claimed that the Warriors are looking at a reunion with Durant instead of chasing after Jimmy Butler. NBA insider Chris Mannix wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“The Warriors are indeed serious about reuniting with Kevin Durant, sources told SI. And with efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler stalled rival execs believe the Suns are strongly considering Durant deals before the deadline.”

The Suns need Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause, which the guard insisted he won't do, to trade for Jimmy Butler.

Kevin Durant is in the books next season for $54 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Butler could end up in Phoenix. Durant likely will stay put if that happens. KD reuniting with his former teammates in San Francisco is also a possibility.

After the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, every scenario is on the table.

