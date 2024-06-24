JJ Redick press conference: Date, time, and where to watch Lakers new head coach's official unveiling ceremony

Los Angeles Lakers' hunt for a new head coach comes to an end. Multiple reports confirmed that the 17-time NBA champions have handed the keys to the team to former player and podcaster, JJ Redick.

Redick, who played 16 years in the league and represented six franchises, will replace Darvin Ham in the hot seat and become the 29th head coach for the Lakers. Redick's appointment came as a surprise to several hoops fans and pundits, primarily because the 40-year-old lacks any prior coaching experience, at least at either the college or NBA level.

Some other fans and experts tipped Redick to succeed as Lakers coach and carve his niche as a coach in the NBA. The reason for optimism primarily came from the former player's IQ and understanding of the Xs and Os.

Fans have been waiting to hear from Redick since the time he was confirmed to take over as Lakers head coach. The former Duke superstar is slated for his first address as a Lakers head coach on his birthday.

Lakers insiders Jovan Buha of The Athletic and Dave McMenamin of ESPN announced on Sunday the exact date and time of Redick's official unveiling as Lakers head coach.

When will Los Angeles Lakers announce JJ Redick as their head coach?

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially unveil JJ Redick as their new head coach on June 24, Monday.

Where will Los Angeles Lakers unveil JJ Redick as their head coach?

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially unveil JJ Redick as their new head coach at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California.

What time is JJ Redick's press conference?

JJ Redick's maiden press conference as a Los Angeles Lakers head coach will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

Where to watch JJ Redick's press conference?

JJ Redick's press conference will be streamed live on the Los Angeles Lakers' official YouTube channel.

JJ Redick's contract with Los Angeles Lakers

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Redick has signed a four-year $32 million contract with the Lakers. The former NBA sharp-shooter is expected to make roughly around $8 million per year.

"It's a four-year deal for JJ Redick to become the next head coach of the Lakers. I'm told it's around $8 million per year," Charania had reported.

It will be interesting to hear what Redick has to say about landing his first coaching job in the NBA, especially when it has come with one of the most storied franchises in sports.