Joakim Noah's Career was Legendary

Joakim Noah was one of the premier big men in the game during his nine years with the Chicago Bulls. The Chicago Bulls are one of the greatest franchises in the history of the NBA. From players like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, Chicago has taken the league by storm.

Joakim Noah is one of the players that does not get nearly enough credit for his solid career. However, his career as a whole is why he may very well belong in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Let's dive into it.

Joakim Noah: Mr. Do-It-All

Joakim Noah was a consistent rebounder. In fact, he is fourth all-time in Chicago history in rebounds with 5,387 (Basketball Reference). He ranks first in franchise history in offensive rebounds with 1,910. He is also in the top 10 in steals, blocks, minutes played and triple-doubles. Noah averaged a double-double in nearly five of his nine seasons with the Bulls. He was an absolute force in the "Windy City".

In terms of his career notes, his 6,058 career rebounds put him ahead of Hall of Famers Tom Heinsohn, Bob Dandridge, and Hal Greer. His 874 career blocks put him ahead of Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson and current NBA star Draymond Green. Noah was a monster on the boards and a tough defender to score against.

Joakim Noah the All-Star

Due to his elite performances during his prime in Chicago, he made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014. He made the First-Team All-NBA in 2014. Speaking of 2014, he also finished in the top five in MVP voting that season after setting career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. He also won Defensive Player of the Year after setting a career-high in steals (99).

The former NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2006) was both a star on the college floor and the NBA floor. While star point guard Derrick Rose was dealing with unfortunate injuries, Noah was able to keep the team afloat. He was one of the best playmakers in the league at the height of career.

Is Noah worthy of being in the Basketball Hall of Fame? Probably not. He doesn't have enough All-Star appearances, and he has no rings. That certainly hurt his candidacy. However, his career was legendary. He was one of the most talented frontcourt players in the league during his career. He helped one of the best NBA teams become a contender again. For that, he is an NBA legend.

