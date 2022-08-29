"I believe there were bombshell offers made for Kevin bleeping Durant who is still the best player on the planet" - Skip Bayless claims Joe Tsai didn't trade KD to make him look foolish

Most basketball pundits believed that Brooklyn Nets team owner Joe Tsai didn’t get the “historic offer” he was anticipating for a Kevin Durant trade. Without the “historic haul” that the Nets were expecting from rival teams, they decided to hold on to their wantaway superstar.

Skip Bayless, on his podcast, was convinced, however, that he had figured out Tsai’s plan all along:

“Joe Tsai made Kevin Durant look foolish ... I do not buy that nobody made much of an offer for Kevin Durant because he’s become such a problem child. I don’t buy that for a second, he’s Kevin bleeping Durant.

“I believe there were bombshell offers made for Kevin bleeping Durant who is still the best player on the planet.

“I believe from the start Joe Tsai made up his mind, ‘I’m not gonna cave in. I don’t care what they offer for Kevin. I’ll listen just to placate them, just to pat them on the head, but he’s going nowhere.’”

Durant’s four-year contract extension hadn’t even kicked in when he demanded a trade out of Brooklyn. After weeks of waiting, he reportedly asked for the firing of Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

The ultimatum didn’t go anywhere as the billionaire dug into his stance and publicly declared his support for the front office and the coaching staff. Without any leverage at all, KD eventually rescinded the request.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. https://t.co/q1rQn1bG7D

Bayless speculated on what Tsai’s thoughts would have been during the whole standoff:

“Joe Tsai said, ‘Hell with Phoenix and hell with Miami and hell with Boston, hell with Memphis and hell with anyone who reportedly was interested in Kevin Durant. Kevin is going to be a Brooklyn Net, like it or not.’”

Digits Hoops Analysis (🏀,👾) @Digits3Hoops



Kevin Durant will stay a Brooklyn Net for the foreseeable future.



(via BREAKING: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have come to an agreement to continue their partnership.Kevin Durant will stay a Brooklyn Net for the foreseeable future.(via @ShamsCharania BREAKING: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have come to an agreement to continue their partnership.Kevin Durant will stay a Brooklyn Net for the foreseeable future.(via @ShamsCharania) https://t.co/CNoaHiY7Y6

Before both parties decided to move forward with their partnership, the Boston Celtics were reportedly in pole position to land the former MVP. Boston’s offer is rumored to have been centered around former All-Star Jaylen Brown and role-player Derrick White.

Joe Tsai may end the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn

The Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn started sensationally. It could end rather dubiously for many reasons even before the next season is over.

If the Brooklyn Nets do not get off to a good start in the 2022-23 season, Irving’s stay in Brooklyn could quickly end. The Nets could trade the mercurial point guard, who is in the final year of his contract, to build a better supporting cast around KD.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



LINK: "From the moment Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets in 2019, they became one of the most talked about and scrutinized teams in sports... There hasn’t been a dull moment with this Nets franchise ever since."LINK: bit.ly/3PVMcnm "From the moment Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets in 2019, they became one of the most talked about and scrutinized teams in sports... There hasn’t been a dull moment with this Nets franchise ever since."LINK: bit.ly/3PVMcnm https://t.co/Z31zDw0F1X

Should Irving behave at his best for the entire season and even help the Nets win a championship, Joe Tsai could still be unwilling to re-sign him. “Uncle Drew’s” three years’ worth of drama and unreliability could have cost him all the goodwill the Nets have for him.

The billionaire has already hammered his point to Kevin Durant and could do so with Kyrie Irving. He may refuse to let his team suffer years of drama under the duo.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra