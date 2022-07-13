“Joe Tsai says ‘I want my organisation back… I’ve ceded too much power to these players’” - NBA analyst says it’s near 100 percent certain that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will leave the Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leaving Brooklyn is a near certainty, according to Shannon Sharpe. He explained that Nets owner Joe Tsai wants the power of his organization out of the players' hands.

Sharpe said:

“Joe Tsai says ‘I want my organisation back … I’ve ceded too much power to these players’”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both joined Brooklyn in 2019. The Nets gave up a great, youthful core that had just performed well the season before. They did that in hopes of a quick run to being a championship level team, but unfortunately those desires never panned out.

Even after gaining Blake Griffin and then James Harden, the team remains unable to gain superstar level traction.

As a result, Shannon Sharpe believes that it is basically 100% certain that both KD and Kyrie are going to move forward.

The analyst stated:

“I believe both players will get traded, I am as close to 100% as both players not being on the Nets.”

Joe Tsai wanting the power of his team back makes sense. Going forward, we may expect to see more strict picks and movements from Brooklyn as they hope to rebuild.

Kevin Durant has served at his best with Brooklyn, tried to become a leader and just did not get the units that fit for him to do that. Kyrie Irving, however, has only 103 games played in three seasons with Brooklyn. Irving had more than that (127) in two seasons in Boston.

With Irving’s absence, and recent notable unhappiness, the Nets are sure to find a way to remove him. There stands no reason to keep a player who will not give his all for your city.

Sharpe outlined the dynamic:

“If KD were to go to them and say, ‘guys, the situation with Kyrie didn’t work, y’all can move him, let’s see what we can get, I’m willing to stay,’ they would grant Kevin Durant that. But Kevin Durant does not want to be there.”

Shannon continued speculating on what made KD want to leave Brooklyn but ended at no clear result. Many believe that Durant feels he has not received the help he feels he deserves while trying to lead the squad and now feels that it is not his job.

Going to a squad that already has a leader, or a city that may be more proud of having one, is probably what Durant is hoping to do.

Kyrie, on the other hand, has a questionable future as he has opted into his player contract with Brooklyn, but will most likely get traded nonetheless.

