"Joel aint no MVP" - Celtics fans humiliate Joel Embiid and the Sixers in Game 2 after a blowout loss

With Joel Embiid in the lineup, the Boston Celtics obliterated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 to tie their second-round series. "The Process" surprised his teammates when he told them that he was back during their emotional celebration following Embiid's MVP announcement.
Celtics fans promptly trolled Embiid and the 76ers following their lopsided loss:
"Joel aint no MVP"
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round clash against the Brooklyn Nets. He has been recovering for nearly two weeks from a sprained right knee.
Embiid looked fine on the defensive end in the first half. He already had five blocks and altered several shots coming from the Boston Celtics inside the paint.
The newly-named MVP kept the Philadelphia 76ers within striking distance of the reigning Eastern Conference champs heading into half-time. Some basketball analysts were questioning Philly's decision to allow Embiid to play in Game 2. Though it didn't look like the 76ers made the wrong call after the first half.
The third quarter was when things got out of hand for the Cameroonian and his teammates. Boston crushed them 35-16 in the period, which all but sealed the game even before the start of the fourth quarter.
With Embiid in the lineup, the Celtics played with much more pace compared to Game 1. The strategy helped as the home team got better opportunities to score and put up more points as the injured MVP labored to keep up.
Jayson Tatum, who was in foul trouble all night, was called for his fourth foul with a little over four minutes left in the third quarter. Without the All-Star forward, Philadelphia crept into the game and cut the lead to 73-60.
The Celtics, however, refused to buckle under pressure and lashed back with a 19-5 bomb to deflate Philly's hopes of a comeback.
Joel Embiid struggled physically in Game 2
Joel Embiid had a terrific first half but labored through most of it. Philadelphia 76ers coach quickly took him out after seven minutes of the first quarter. Embiid played 17 minutes and tallied 13 points, five blocks and two rebounds in the first 24 minutes of the game.
Boston's pace and physicality were just too much for him to overcome in the second half. He only had two points and one rebound after the halftime break.
Compounding the Philadelphia 76ers' woes was James Harden's performance. After tying a postseason record of 45 points in Game 1, "The Beard" finished with just 12 points, hitting just 2-14 shots, including 0-6 from behind the arc.
Harden's aggressiveness seemingly took a vacation with Joel Embiid back in the lineup. With the big man limited physically, the 76ers looked lethargic and hesitant starting the third quarter.
The Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 1. It doesn't look like they're capable of winning four games in this series if Joel Embiid is limited or unavailable.
You may also like to read: How does Joel Embiid's MVP season compare to the greatest centers? Taking a closer look