Joel Embiid announces the launch of philanthropic platform 'In Memory of Arthur': Here are all the details

Joel Embiid has decided to become a facilitator of change, and has announced the launch of his new philanthropic initiative – “In Memory of Arthur” (IMOA). The project will serve some of Philadelphia’s most impactful non-profit organizations, and is named after Embiid’s late brother Arthur.

Joel Embiid is partnering with Under Armour for the initiative, which is offering a $1 million grant to the non-profits over a period of three years. Not many details about the initiative are available at the moment, but is expected to be made public in the coming days. As of now, it is noted that Joel Embiid is happy to be able to give to the community.

“Philadelphia has been a place where many of my dreams were able to come true, and I wanted to do my part to bring that to others,” Joel Embiid said. “There are a number of organizations in Philadelphia that are creating positive tangible change, but with the IMOA Initiative, we really wanted to focus on those who are often overlooked, but deeply understand the community they serve.”

Joel Embiid shared a deep bond with his late brother, who lost his life in 2014 when a truck struck him and 20 other young people. Embiid was devastated when he found out the news.

He was himself in a difficult phase of life then and was sidelined him from the league with an injury. However, he’s come a long way from there, making a solid career for himself – and is now going a step further with his philanthropic efforts.

“As an NBA player, I’ve been blessed with resources and influence, and with IMOA, I hope to pour back everything I have into my community, by empowering the experts that are the real MVP’s of making a difference,” Embiid added.

It's nice to see Embiid further philanthropic endeavors under his brother’s name, honoring his life and making a difference at the same time.

Joel Embiid considered quitting basketball as a rookie

The league was very close to being denied the privilege of watching Joel Embiid shine as an NBA player. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, but did not suit up for the franchise until the 2016-17 season. A couple of surgeries kept him from starting his career, and that was a dark time for the five-time All-Star, also given that he had lost his brother during the phase.

“You know, the two and a half years that I missed. I missed that, and I also lost my brother, so I was such in a bad place,” Embiid said in an interview with ESPN in 2017. “I wanted to quit basketball. I just wanted go home, go back home, and just leave everything behind.”

Fast forward to 2022, and Embiid is preparing for the new season after an exceptional 2021-22 campaign. He cropped up in MVP discussions throughout the year but lost out to Nikola Jokic.

But he is now more determined than ever to take the 76ers into a new era of championships. It will be interesting to see if he puts up another strong season to help the 76ers make a statement this season.

