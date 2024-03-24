Joel Embiid Injury Update: Latest on former MVP's status against LA Clippers (March 24)

Philadelphia 76ers standout center Joel Embiid will remain sidelined for Pacific Coast's upcoming contest against the LA Clippers on Sunday.

The 76ers are coming off a 101-94 loss against the LA Lakers on the road on Friday, which extended their losing streak to two and snapped their two-game winning streak during their homestand.

Joel Embiid injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid's anticipated return timeline has been disclosed. According to sources cited by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, the team aims for Embiid's comeback within the next two to three weeks.

Expand Tweet

Embiid's absence has extended over the course of the last 24 games, during which the team's performance has noticeably declined. The 76ers have struggled, posting a 9-15 record during this period.

Playing without the seven-time All-Star has impacted the team. With Embiid sidelined this season, Philadelphia has amassed a 12-24 record overall, averaging 107.7 points per game, highlighting the significant void left in his absence, offensively and defensively.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Having been sidelined for over a month, Embiid, 30, underwent surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee on Feb. 6. Since then, his activities have been confined to non-contact, walkthrough workouts.

With April approaching, Joel is anticipated to intensify his preparations for a return to the court. Philadelphia's regular-season finale is slated against the Brooklyn Nets on April 14. The 76ers hold a 38-32 record, positioning them as the eighth-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

During Philadelphia's 119-107 defeat to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 30, Embiid's remarkable season took an unfortunate turn when Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga accidentally landed on his left leg amid a scramble for a loose ball.

Prior to the injury, Joel had been showcasing an exceptional performance, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season.

Health has been a concern for the Philadelphia 76ers amid Joel Embiid's historic season

With a healthy Joel Embiid leading the charge alongside his dynamic counterpart, first-time All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers would undoubtedly emerge as formidable contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Even in the former MVP's absence, their resilience makes them a formidable opponent come postseason with a proven championship coach in Nick Nurse.

Should Embiid return in time, the Sixers could easily find themselves in contention for the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Whether they secure a top-six seed or navigate their way through the play-in scenario, the 76ers have the potential to disrupt the plans of other Eastern Conference contenders, with perhaps the exception of the Boston Celtics.