Joel Embiid Injury Update: Philadelphia 76ers MVP's status vs New York Knicks (February 22)

Joel Embiid is listed as out for the marquee game against the New York Knicks on Thursday following the All-Star break. This will be the second game of their season series, with the 76ers losing the first 92-128 on Jan. 6.

The 76ers have lost seven of their previous 10 games, including their last outing against the Miami Heat without Joel in a close 104-109 contest on Feb. 14 before the All-Star break.

They have missed his offense and defense, falling to a -9.5 net rating and dropping their offensive rating to 116.3 from 120.6 and a defensive rating of 125.8 from 114.2 in their last 10 outings without him.

Joel Embiid injury update

The Philadelphia 76ers are increasingly hopeful that Joel Embiid, who had knee surgery on February 6, will make a comeback before the regular season concludes.

NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reports that while the Sixers haven't specified a timeline for his return, there's optimism about having him back in action as the 2024 NBA Playoffs approach.

While the 76ers anticipate the return of their All-NBA center Joel Embiid to full health, the team has experienced a decline in the standings, putting them at risk of falling below a top-six spot.

Currently, the 76ers are only 3.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat. Since his absence due to a meniscus injury in his left knee, the 76ers have managed a record of just 2-4.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

He sustained a knee injury in the course of a 119-107 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The injury occurred as he was vying for a loose ball and came into contact with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga when the Warriors forward inadvertently fell on his knee.

The interaction with Kuminga exacerbated Joel's knee condition, leading to his exit from the court during the last quarter of the game. He had already been ailing with a knee injury on the same leg causing him to miss back-to-back games prior to playing the Warriors.

The reigning MVP has played in 34 games this season and has missed 20 games, including eight straight.

Joel Embiid stats vs. New York Knicks

Joell has played the New York Knicks 19 times in his career going 16-3. He has averaged 25.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, including career highs in each stat, totaling 37 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks.

With him not being available for Thursday's matchup, the Knicks are favored with a -102 on the moneyline and are expected to go over the mark of 226 points with 76ers defense struggling significantly.