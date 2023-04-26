Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers' star kept away from practice, to be evaluated 'in a day or so' 

The Philadelphia 76ers will be sweating over the fitness of MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who is crucial to their title hopes this season.

The 76ers won their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets following four dominant games and became the first team this season to book a place in the playoff semifinals. However, the team could be handed a major injury blow due to the uncertainty surrounding Embiid's availability.

Embiid missed the final game of the Sixers' first-round sweep of the Nets with a right knee sprain. While the team awaits more clarity on Embiid's status, the injury was initially diagnosed as an LCL sprain, an injury that typically requires more than a week of recovery time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The start date of the next round depends on who advances from the Celtics-Hawks series, and the Sixers have reason to root for Atlanta beyond wanting a lower-seeded opponent. The Celtics currently hold a 3-2 lead in the series. Had they won Game 5, the Celtics-Sixers conference semifinals would have started on Saturday. A Hawks win meant the Sixers don't have to play until Monday.

Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid did some stationary shooting, but nothing practice wise. Still says the more important evaluation is “in a day or so.”



Rivers: “This [Celtics-Hawks] series being extended did not hurt us.” Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid did some stationary shooting, but nothing practice wise. Still says the more important evaluation is “in a day or so.”Rivers: “This [Celtics-Hawks] series being extended did not hurt us.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers also claimed that they were happy with the fact that the Celtics-Hawks series ended up getting extended, claiming that the more important evaluation of Joel Embiid will happen in a “day or two.”

Joel Embiid doubtful for Eastern Conference semifinals

Joel Embiid originally sustained the injury in the third quarter of Game 3, and while he played through to the end of the game, he was clearly limping. The Philadelphia 76ixers gave themselves plenty of time off for Embiid to recover, but it looks like the team isn't close to knowing if that will be enough.

Doc Rivers was quick to dismiss any notion of Embiid’s season virtually ending due to the injury. The way the season has gone for Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the clear favorites to move out of the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently losing their series against the Miami Heat, while the Boston Celtics have also now lost two games to the Hawks.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



makes his argument for Joel Embiid as NBA MVP. "Numbers don't lie!" @kevinhart makes his argument for Joel Embiid as NBA MVP. "Numbers don't lie!"@kevinhart makes his argument for Joel Embiid as NBA MVP. https://t.co/fAgitCPEHX

Speaking to reporters, Rivers said the team wouldn't know more about Embiid's availability for a couple more days. He had previously said Embiid's chances of being ready for the start of the next round were "probably 50% at best." This means that fans can be confident of a quick return even if he ends up missing Game 1 in the semis.

Poll : 0 votes