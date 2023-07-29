Joel Embiid to the Oklahoma City Thunder?: Analyst comes up with trade idea 

Could fans see Joel Embiid in an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey next season?

NBA stars are always on the move these days, especially during the offseason. With that said, it perhaps wouldn't be surprising if the Philadelphia 76ers dealt the reigning MVP this summer.

NBA Analysis Network's James Piercey came up with a trade proposal, which sends Embiid to OKC for a few players and a boatload of draft picks in return:

"Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G/F Luguentz Dort, F Davis Bertans, F Ousmane Dieng, 2024 First-Round PIck (UTA via OKC), 2025 First-Round Pick (MIA via OKC), 2025 First-Round Pick (PHI via OKC), 2026 First-Round Pick (OKC), 2027 First-Round Pick (DEN via OKC)

"Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: C Joel Embiid"

Notably, Embiid hasn't requested a trade yet, but it sounds like he wouldn't be totally against the prospect of leaving Philadelphia.

During a speaking engagement at the Uninterrupted Film Festival, he said wanted to win a championship whether it's with the 76ers or another franchise:

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don't know where that's going to be, whether that's in Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one and then you can think about the next one."

What if Joel Embiid is traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Embiid's teammate James Harden, however, has requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and could be traded this offseason.

It's possible Embiid could ultimately ask for a trade as well. If that happens, and the Sixers choose to move him, getting shipped to a contender like the Miami Heat might make sense.

SportsBetting.ag @SportsBettingAG



Knicks +200

Nets +250

Mavericks +350

Pelicans +450



Heat +550

Lakers +650

Jazz +850

Thunder +1000 Joel Embiid's Next Team (If Not the 76ers)Knicks +200Nets +250Mavericks +350Pelicans +450Heat +550Lakers +650Jazz +850Thunder +1000 pic.twitter.com/LQ7jouDc39

However, the young and exciting Oklahoma City Thunder would also be an intriguing destination. In OKC, Embiid would likely form a great defensive frontline with Chet Holmgren, the 2022 lottery pick who's healthy now after missing his entire rookie year to injury.

Plus, Embiid and fellow All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be a dangerous one-two punch for the Thunder. Last season, Embiid led the league in scoring with 33.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander was fourth with 31.4 PPG.

A Joel Embiid-to-Oklahoma trade likely won't take place, but it's not impossible.

