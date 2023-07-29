Joel Embiid is “the best player to never make a conference finals” according to NBA insider 

Joel Embiid has accomplished a lot in his career, however, the player hasn't won an NBA championship yet. As a matter of fact, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar hasn't even reached the conference finals.

When asked if there were any players in NBA history better than Embiid who haven't played in a conference finals, PhillyVoice.com's Kyle Neubeck had this to say:

"I think you could potentially argue the number is zero, and that Embiid is the best player to never make a conference finals, which is going to be a tough pill to swallow for a lot of Sixers fans."

Embiid was selected by the 76ers with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but had a rough start, missing the first two seasons of his career due to injury.

However, he would eventually morph into one of the league's most dominant centers, becoming an NBA MVP as well as a six-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion.

WarriorsShowYo @WarriorsShowYo pic.twitter.com/7qNNTrnRdy ITS OFFICIAL!!! Joel Embiid wins the 2023 KIA MVP

Last season, Embiid averaged a league-best 33.1 points to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He finally won his first MVP award after finishing as the runner-up to Nikola Jokic the previous two seasons.

It's crazy to think that Embiid hasn't reached the conference finals yet. Whether he's been paired with Ben Simmons or James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have had some really good teams over the years, capable of at least making the NBA Finals.

Is Joel Embiid really the greatest player in NBA history to never reach the conference finals?

Embiid just might be the best player to never made an NBA conference finals. Neubeck believes it's between him and Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins:

"The argument is basically between him and Dominique Wilkins, and with respect to the famously powerful scorer for the Hawks, Embiid has a better regular season resume."

Wilkins, a Hall of Famer who is easily one of the greatest scorers and dunkers of all time. However, he couldn't get his Hawks squad past iconic teams like Larry Bird's Boston Celtics and Isiah Thomas' Detroit "Bad Boys" Pistons during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Joel Embiid is only 29 years old, meaning he has plenty of time left to make a conference finals appearance. He'll likely accomplish the feat at some point and may actually go further and win a championship ring or two.

