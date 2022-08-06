“If players were to treat their bodies like they treat Nascar’s of Formula 1 cars, they would perform like a Formula 1 car” - John Salley believes Steph Curry knows the little things to perform at the top level

At age 33, Steph Curry is still one of the NBA's top players. The two-time MVP is fresh off an incredible run last season that resulted in the Golden State Warriors adding another title to their resume. Despite being the face of the dynasty, the sharpshooting guard finally took home his first Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 points and 5.2 assists against the Boston Celtics.

One thing that separates the good from the greats in longevity. Not every player ages gracefully at the end of their prime, but Curry has found a way. Even in his mid-thirties, he is a nightmare for opposing defenses on a nightly basis.

The key to still being able to perform late in your career is putting a major emphasis on your body. LeBron James is a prime example of this, and Curry can also be mentioned.

During a recent interview, former Detroit Pistons forward John Salley opened up about Curry paying attention to the little things and why it has paid off nicely for him.

"I've always said it if players were to treat their bodies like they treat NASCAR's or formula one cars they would perform like a formula one car, I truly believe that."

"I think Steph Curry showing him working out when usually everybody else is relaxing and he's doing techniques working on his core because he realized that's where it'll start. The little things that we may not pay attention to."

How much longer can Steph Curry play at this high of a level?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 6

With advances in science and sports medicine, there is no telling how long players will be able to be productive past their prime. If there's one player who is set to age perfectly, it's Steph Curry.

For starters, his team is in a good position long-term. With so many promising young players on the Warriors' roster, he will not have to carry the load for much longer. As things slowly get taken off his plate, it will be easier to still be a contributor as he enters his late-thirties.

Another thing Steph has going for him is his style of play. Countless players have been able to extend their careers by learning how to shoot. As the game's greatest outside shooter, he will always be able to impact games in some way. Also, basketball IQ is not something that goes away with age.

There is no telling when his game will start to drop off, but Steph has all the pieces in place to perform at a high level for the foreseeable future.

