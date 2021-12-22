"Jokic cannot hold a candle in the wind to him" - Skip Bayless on how a fit Joel Embiid is a better big man than Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid has battled injuries throughout his career, but he is one of the best centers in the NBA when he is healthy. The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, is also one of the best centers in the league, but Skip Bayless believes Embiid is better.

When the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 108-105 Monday night, Embiid put up an impressive 41 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Embiid scored 17 of his points in the fourth quarter, with multiple clutch buckets in the final two minutes.

Embiid has been great when he has been healthy. He is averaging 25.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Philadelphia (16-15) is 13-7 with Embiid and 3-8 in the 11 games he has not played.

On the Fox Sports talk show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," co-host Skip Bayless made a case for Joel Embiid by saying,

“When he is right, and he is engaged, when he says, 'Give me the ball and get out of my way,' Jokic cannot hold a candle in the wind to him. This guy is unbelievably good, because this guy can get to the free-throw line like nobody in basketball.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



on why the Sixers center is the best big man in all of basketball: "There is nothing like Joel Embiid when he is right... When he is engaged, when he says 'give me the ball and get out of my way,' Jokić cannot hold a candle in the wind to him." @RealSkipBayless on why the Sixers center is the best big man in all of basketball: "There is nothing like Joel Embiid when he is right... When he is engaged, when he says 'give me the ball and get out of my way,' Jokić cannot hold a candle in the wind to him."@RealSkipBayless on why the Sixers center is the best big man in all of basketball: https://t.co/7vpOm6lhfA

Embiid does get to the line with ease, averaging 9.1 attempts on his career and making 81% of them. This season, Embiid is getting to the line 10.2 times per game, the second-highest average of his career, making 80% of them.

Shannon Sharpe, the other host, argued for Jokic as the better player, saying,

“He (Embiid) does shoot so many more free-throws, but he is averaging less points. He doesn’t average the same rebounds. He (Nikola Jokic) averages more rebounds. He averages more assists. And he is doing it without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.”

Is Joel Embiid better than Nikola Jokic?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid with the ball trying to get past Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic

Embiid is an outstanding player, easily in the conversation as one of the best centers in the NBA. However, Jokic won the MVP award last season as a center, and this season he has only gotten better to the point where Jokic might undeniably be the best center in the league.

NBA Math @NBA_Math Through games on Dec. 19, here's how all players have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. Through games on Dec. 19, here's how all players have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. https://t.co/19Bh1oyVes

Jokic averages 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, all higher than Embiid.

Bayless' argument for Embiid, based on free throws, makes sense. Embiid is making nearly double the amount of Jokic. On the other hand, Sharpe used the point that Jokic still averages more points, despite the lack of free throws.

Despite being last season’s MVP, people still questioned if Jokic was worthy because of his playing style and lack of defense. However, Jokic has significantly improved defense this season, posting a 103 defensive rating, while Embiid, who is known for his defense, is at 105.

Furthermore, Jokic has stayed relatively healthy throughout his NBA career, playing in 72 or more games in each of his first six seasons. Embiid has only played in more than 60 games twice in his eight years since being drafted while also sitting out the first two seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

The debate between Embiid, who is 27, and Jokic, who is 26, should go on for a few more seasons as both are amazing centers. However, as of now, Jokic holds a slight edge over Embiid.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Who is better? Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic 0 votes so far