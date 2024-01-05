Jonathan Kuminga landing spots: 5 NBA contenders who should pursue Warriors swingman amid trade rumors

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly wasn't too happy with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr benching him for the final 18 minutes of the latest game. The team overcame a deficit and took a commanding lead over the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of their inter-conference matchup.

With that being said, Kuminga didn't touch the floor for a long stretch late in the game, causing frustration.

According to Shams Charania, Kuminga 'lost faith' in Kerr and believes he cannot reach his full potential under the famed coach.

With the NBA Trade Deadline coming on February 8, Kuminga's name has become a major talking point. Although he has found himself in reports for potential trades in the past, this time, it sounds like something could stick.

Looking at five potential landing spots for Jonathan Kuminga

#5. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat (20-14) currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Despite losing key players like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, the team has continued to impress.

When looking at their depth chart, it's clear that a defensive-minded two-way player like Kuminga could be a key rotational player. With big men like Kevin Love unable to play large minutes consistently, adding Kuminga could pay dividends later.

#4. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) have continued to build their roster around young players like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, who have impressed. With that in mind, the addition of another young talent like Kuminga, who hasn't reached Bridges or Johnson's level of production, could pay off down the road.

The Nets are ninth in the Eastern Conference and if they want to make it to the playoffs, they'll likely need a big trade deadline. With some added pieces, the team could catch up to the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic, who all sit 4.5 games ahead.

#3. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have continued to impress this season, largely due to the production of Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers (19-14) are fifth in the Eastern Conference, just half a game behind the Heat in fourth place and half a game ahead of the sixth-place Magic.

While the team has cemented itself as a true threat, backup center Isaiah Jackson's production has been lackluster. The team could use backup power forward Obi Toppin's length, combined with Kuminga, for a defensive-minded small ball lineup.

#2. New Orleans Pelicans

Like the Pacers, the New Orleans Pelicans could use some depth off the bench. Jonathan Kuminga can improve the production of the team's secondary unit with his two-way play, taking on some of the 22.4 minutes Dyson Daniels plays.

In addition, Kuminga could also take some load off from Naji Marshall, who has been averaging 19.1 minutes per game. With neither reserve contributing in a big way for the Pelicans, Kuminga can be the ideal player to make a big playoff push.

#1. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. While the team currently sits in seventh place, with a 1.5-game lead over the eighth-place Houston Rockets, there's room for improvement.

With Dante Exum dealing with an injury, Kuminga could make an immediate impact in his spot or come off the bench to take some of Josh Green's minutes. While Green is averaging 24.5 minutes per game, he's averaging just 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, giving Kuminga a good fit.

The Golden State Warriors may not been keen on parting ways with Jonathan Kuminga, as the team is looking ahead to the post-big three era. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green getting older, the team's future is looming in the distance.