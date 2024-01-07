Jonathan Kuminga NBA trade options: 5 potential trades for Warriors youngster

Jonathan Kuminga could be one of the names dealt before the trade deadline on February 8. The Golden State Warriors took the swingman with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. So far, Kuminga has struggled to find a fit during his time in Golden State.

Kuminga has come off the bench for most of the season, averaging 12.8 points per game.

The young player still has trade value. He is just 21 years old and has shown flashes on both ends of the floor. He is also the third-leading scorer on the current Golden State team and could be a young scoring option for teams trying to build for the future.

5 potential destinations for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga could be a solid trade market asset. The Golden State Warriors (17-18) have struggled to stay afloat in the race for Western Conference playoff spots.

Kuminga could be dealt to try and bring in another veteran piece to help boost the team’s title chances. The Warriors could also be in the market for a point guard as Chris Paul is injured.

#5. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets do not often make splashy deals or trades. But, the new owners might be impatient and eager to build sooner rather than later.

The Hornets could build a package around Terry Rozier, who might be a solid backup point guard if Golden State is without Chris Paul for an extended time. Kuminga could fit in with the Hornets' young core and smaller ball lineups. He could also provide a defensive boost.

#4. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are in the thick of the crowded Western conference standings. They could be looking to add players to improve their seeding in the playoffs.

They can use the defensive help Kuminga provides. Dallas can expect the Warriors star to fill the void created by Dante Exum’s injuries. Kuminga may also be an upgrade over Josh Green who is averaging 24.5 minutes per game.

#3. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have slowed down a bit after a hot start. However, they are still in the mix for a playoff spot and sit in seventh in the West.

Jonathan Kuminga would be a lengthy wing addition to the Pelicans defensive unit. He could also be a huge upgrade to the Pelicans reserve unit with his 12.8 points per game.

The Pelicans only have two bench players averaging double figures in scoring. Trey Murphy is averaging 13.8 ppg but only played 13 games this season. Jordan Hawkins with 10.2 ppg in 31 games.

#2. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have plenty of young talent, and Jonathan Kuminga could fit in nicely. He would be a solid defensive addition next to the wings of Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges. He could add some scoring to the second unit.

The Nets can include veteran like Royce O’Neale in a package back to Golden State. Brookly needs a boost to ascend the Eastern Conference ladder.

#1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are always in the mix in trade discussions. Jonathan Kuminga could be a solid backup for Bam Adebayo and help with Miami’s lack of bigs.

Miami values defense more than most organizations and Kuminga possesses good defensive skills.