JR Smith turns 36: 5 craziest moments from JR Swish's NBA career

Two-time NBA champion JR Smith has had a successful 16-year career in the competition. But he won't be celebrating his 36th birthday preparing for the next league season to commence. Instead, he'll do so as a student at North Carolina A&T. Smith recently enrolled at the college to pursue a degree in liberal studies while playing golf in the upcoming NCAA season.

Going by his tweets, which chronicle his college journey so far, it would appear that JR Smith is taking his time in academics pretty seriously. That is something that cannot always be said for his NBA career. That's because as a player, he has consistently picked up fines in the league and disappointing the fanbases of teams he has played for.

Despite being a sixth man or rotation player for most of his career, JR Smith could still retire from the NBA as a two-time championship winner. That is something not a lot of stars can lay a claim to. The shooting guard ended his time in the league after averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting at 37% from the deep.

However, it was often JR Smith's antics on and off the court that caught the attention of the media rather than his statlines. On that note, here's a look at five such instances.

#1 Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals

JR Smith competing in the 2018 NBA Finals

No moment in JR Smith's NBA career is more memorable than his gaffe in game one of the 2018 Finals.

With the contest tied at 107 points apiece, Smith ripped down a rebound from a missed George Hill free-throw before dribbling the ball out to the three-point line. Thinking the game was already won while not realizing the score, it wasn't until LeBron James yelled at Smith that he passed the ball to Hill in the corner. Smothered by defenders, his shot was blocked.

The game went into overtime, and the Golden State Warriors won by ten points.

3 YEARS AGO TODAY

JR SMITH's infamous blunder in GM1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.



Here's the full heartbreaking bench videopic.twitter.com/yMjKV2kfti — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 31, 2021

Ever since that moment, Smith has the butt of jokes for his spectacular blunder. Twitter exploded after his mistake, picking up on LeBron James' confusion and frustration at his teammate.

#2 Smith allows a wide-open dunk by greeting Jason Terry

JR Smith's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers wasn't always successful.

JR Smith and Jason Terry have had some famous battles throughout their NBA careers. But they appeared to be good friends off the court when Smith dapped up the latter during a game. While that wasn't newsworthy, the fact that Smith was meant to be playing at the time and Terry was on the bench made it hilarious.

The Cavs guard didn't realize that play had resumed following a timeout, leaving his opponent Tony Snell wide open to cut to the basket and score an easy two points.

Add this to the list of JR Smith's career highlights:

He leaves his man wide open to say what's up to Jet Terry on the Bucks bench... pic.twitter.com/Jgjd8SOH4W — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 30, 2016

Following the game, Smith claimed he didn't know he was even in the game at the time.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav