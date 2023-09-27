Jrue Holiday contract: Exploring former Bucks star's deal details

The Milwaukee Bucks have sensationally traded Jrue Holiday in a blockbuster deal to land Damian Lillard. Holiday's inclusion comes as a surprise considering his value to the team since he signed for them in the 2020 offseason via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

He was widely deemed the missing piece for their championship pursuit after the Bucks won the title in his first season. Holiday was one of their most reliable and consistent players in his three seasons, aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had carried the role of a secondary scorer and go-to defensive presence on the perimeter.

What are Jrue Holiday's contract details?

The Bucks rewarded Holiday with a lucrative extension in his first season. He signed a four-year $134,997,333 contract until the 2024-25 season. Holiday received an annual average sum of $33,749,333. He will earn $34,954,667 this upcoming season. Holiday's deal has a player option in the final season (2025-26) worth $37,365,333.