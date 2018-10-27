×
NBA: Jrue Holiday hits game-winner over Brooklyn Nets in crazy finish

Ryan Brown
CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    27 Oct 2018, 11:07 IST

Holiday came up clutch as the Pelicans left it late to win 117-15 against the Brooklyn Nets
Holiday came up clutch as the Pelicans left it late to win 117-15 against the Brooklyn Nets

New Orleans remained undefeated (4-0) with the win and are the only team in the Western Conference without a loss. The New Orleans Pelicans battled the Brooklyn Nets into the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but it took a clutch Jrue Holiday jumper from the free-throw line to seal a 117-115 victory for the hosts. 

Now the only Western Conference side left undefeated to start the NBA season at 4-0, it was far from an easy win here. Brooklyn led for the majority here and had a big first-half, scoring 66 points compared to the Pelicans' 57. Late in the fourth, Elfrid Payton landed awkwardly on his left leg and now we're patiently waiting for an injury update to see just how bad the damage is.

With two seconds left in the fourth and the Pelicans up by one, the Nets took a timeout to plan how they'd win this game. Forward Solomon Hill walked over to the Nets huddle and Ed Davis pushed him away, resulting in a technical foul - where they also gave away a free throw. Up by two with just seconds left, this frenetic finish was enough for the Pelicans to edge a slender victory.

Holiday's inspired display

Jrue finished the game with 26 points, five assists and crucially, the game-winning shot too. D'Angelo Russell (24 points, 6-9 3PM and four assists) had a costly turnover with 7.5 seconds left in the game, which led to Holiday's important shot.

With the Nets in-bounding the ball to finish off the encounter, Caris LeVert threw the ball right into Anthony Davis' path, resulting in a turnover and ending the game abruptly. The result will feel like a hammer blow for the Nets, who are now 2-3. It gets worse - they face defending champions Golden State Warriors tomorrow.

NBA Brooklyn Nets New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Jrue Holiday
