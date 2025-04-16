Jrue Holiday makes feelings clear on Bradley Beal comparison drama: "We're different players"

Jrue Holiday weighed in on the Bradley Beal comparison. The Boston Celtics guard made headlines when reports of fired Phoenix Suns HC Mike Budenholzer reportedly wanted Beal to play like Holiday. This had seemingly left the star miffed, and Holiday made his stance clear on the whole shebang.
Calling Beal an elite scorer, Holiday opined:
"I guess I have nothing to say because this is the first time I’m hearing about it. I think me and Brad are different players. And I also don’t know what he meant by saying that. But we are different players. Brad is an elite scorer, and he’s had somewhat of an off year. So I feel like things are different. It’s tough to go from where he was, somewhere like in Washington, and then kind of experience the experience that he’s been going through. "I just don’t know why people gotta bring me into it. Let me just do me, go out here and try to win as many rings as I can."
It's worth noting that Holiday and Budenholzer worked together during their time with the Milwaukee Bucks. The latter's firing is the third in three seasons, with Monty Williams and Frank Vogel being the other two.
As for Jrue Holiday, the focus is now on the playoffs as the Boston Celtics take on the winner of the play-in skirmish between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks.
Jrue Holiday weighs in on Mike Budenholzer's firing
In the same presser, Jrue Holiday spoke of Mike Budenholzer's firing. He believed hires and fires were part of the NBA business.
“People get traded and crazy trades happen. And then a lot of coaches have gotten fired and nobody knows the exact reason. Everybody can speculate but obviously there’s something that they want to work out and something they will do as an organization. But I mean, Bud’s sitting on a bag. Right, that’s what they say? He got fired but he’s sitting on a bag so he can’t be that upset right?”
As of now, there are no reports as to where Budenholzer will land next. Only time will tell if the former Suns coach will find a new home in the league for coaching next season.
