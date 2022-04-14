“Jumping on the scorer’s table, taking off your shirt… You’ve never really won before, and number 2 you ain’t gonna win” - Stephen A. Smith on Patrick Beverley’s celebrations after beating the Clippers

Patrick Beverley and his recent over-the-top celebration after winning his play-in tournament game was mentioned by Stephen A. Smith. During Wednesday’s episode of “First Take” on “NBA on ESPN”, Smith reacts to how Minnesota celebrated after beating the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on Patrick Beverley 'ain't gonna win'

Smith outlines:

“Patrick Beverley saying, ‘Send they ass home’, I don’t mind that too much cause we understand where that’s coming from. The jumping on the scorer’s table, taking off your shirt … You’ve never really won before, and number 2, you ain’t gonna win.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves bested the LA Clippers 109-104 in Tuesday’s NBA play-in tournament game. The victory sent the Timberwolves into the first round of this year's playoffs.

After a very large fourth quarter presence from Minnesota, they gathered the win, and Patrick Beverley jumped onto the scorer’s table with Anthony Edwards following. Stephen A. Smith defends Edwards’ decisions, though.

Stephen A. explains:

“Anthony Edwards is big time, I love that brother. And D’Angelo Russell showed up and balled, give him credit.”

Anthony Edwards finished the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 37 minutes of play. Edwards made multiple large plays in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory for his team. D’Angelo Russell on the other hand, finished the win with 29 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 37 minutes as well. Both players made two large contributions to the squad's big win.

Patrick Beverley, though he finished the game with only seven points, had 11 rebounds, three assists, and his usual immense defensive presence lurking for the entirety of the game. His impact on the court may not reflect well on his stat sheet, but the win for Minnesota was due largely in-part to Beverley’s defensive contributions.

The over-the-top celebration from Patrick Beverley comes with a little logic, though it may seem excessive. Beverley and the Clippers ended up with friction between them after Patrick was offered a number that he felt to be disrespectful. As a result, on August 16, 2021, Beverley was traded along with Daniel Oturu and Rajon Rondo to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. Nine days later, the Grizzlies traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangómez. On February 16, 2022, Beverley signed a 1-year, $13 million contract extension with the Timberwolves.

Patrick Beverley gives his side of the story for leaving Los Angeles:

"We in the Western Conference Finals, something the team has never done. So me, being there from the beginning, I'm thinking contract extension. I'm thinking it's gonna be easy. I walk in, and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful."

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Patrick Beverley says he requested a trade from the Clippers when the contract offer they gave him was “borderline disrespectful.” Patrick Beverley says he requested a trade from the Clippers when the contract offer they gave him was “borderline disrespectful.” https://t.co/2qNRRWPxzA

With this known, Beverley’s antics may seem slightly more logical. Though they may still seem excessive, a player like Patrick reacting like this after knocking out an old team he felt disrespected him as a player makes absolutely perfect sense. Questioning it is simply not understanding Beverley and the energy he brings to a court.

Jay Williams weighs in with an opinion contrary to Smith’s:

“Was it a tad bit excessive? Probably. But I like to reward this type of behaviour. First off the play-in tournament for me is more like March Madness, right, it’s one and done. And for a team that has been to the playoffs two times in 18 years, you just gave us great color on the background of Patrick Beverley."

"He is there leader, and I like that it trickles down into it means something. I am so tired of so many times, players being so cool. Like you know, expect to be here, act like you been in the limo before. They haven’t been in the limo in a long ass time.”

The last time Minnesota were in the playoffs was in 2017-18, when they were eliminated in the first round to the Houston Rockets. Prior to that, the squad has not seen a post-season start since a 2003-04 Conference Final loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With this being known, it adds to the logic of the celebration from the Timberwolves squad. It is also Anthony Edwards’ first playoff appearance and is due largely because of his contribution. Him and Patrick Beverley celebrating like they did is arguably warranted when the facts are placed down. The squad had a magnitude of reason to celebrate on Tuesday night.

