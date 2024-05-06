“Just the team mascot checking in” - Jordyn Woods rocks beau Karl-Anthony Towns’ exclusive customized shirt

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods cheered for her beau with an exclusive customized shirt for Game 1 of the Timberwolves' Western Conference semi-final series.

Woods shared snaps of her t-shirt, which had prints of her boyfriend on it, as she checked into the game on Saturday.

"Oh nothing to see here just the team mascot checking in 😅🥹🤍," Woods captioned.

With Woods cheering from the sidelines, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 106-99 on the road. Towns recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

"We really have a Big 15": Karl-Anthony Towns praises the entirety of the Timberwolves' roster

After defeating the reigning NBA champions in Game 1, the Minnesota Timberwolves turned heads with their win against the Denver Nuggets and that too on the road.

During the post-game interview, Karl-Anthony Towns highlighted how the Timberwolves' "Big 3," which include Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, are often credited with the team's success.

Towns put forward a different idea and elaborated that the whole Timberwolves roster is the "Big 15" and the entirety of the team deserves the praise.

"Everybody talks about the 'Big 3,' the me, Rudy, and Ant combo, but we really have a 'Big 15,'" Towns said. "We have fifteen guys who are tremendously gifted at basketball and have the chance to be playing in a lot of teams in the NBA. We are just very fortunate that all of us got together in one team."

"Naz, Nickeil ... Man, we could keep going down the list. Those guys are really the reasons we won the game," Towns continued. "Just to be able to have our bench come through the way they (did) tonight."

Further on, the four-time All-Star was asked to comment on Anthony Edwards, who led the Timberwolves' victory charge against the Nuggets on Saturday with 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

"He's special. He definitely was aggressive and wanted the win. He's been special all year," Towns said.

Watch the moment at 2:00 in the video below:

Up 1-0 in the series, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Denver Nuggets next in Denver on Monday for Game 2.