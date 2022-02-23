“Juwan Howard SWUNG at another coach” - Stephen A. Smith reacts to Juwan Howard’s 5-game suspension, says suspension for rest of season would’ve been justified

The Big Ten announced Monday that Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the final five games of the regular season for his actions after a loss to Wisconsin.

The incident took place after a verbal exchange between Howard and Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard. Wisconsin held a 15-point lead and called a timeout with 15 seconds remaining in the game. Michigan went to a full-court press against Wisconsin's backups in the final minute. Viewing what Wisconsin had done as a violation of an unwritten rule of sportsmanship, Howard was upset.

As the postgame handshake between the teams devolved, Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach with an open hand. Howard's open right hand connected with the left side of the assistant coach's head.

Howard won't be able to coach Michigan until the Big Ten Tournament. He was also fined $40,000.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, analyst Stephen A. Smith said Howard should have been suspended and that his actions required discipline.

"Juwan Howard SWUNG at another coach. It's not whether it was a punch or a slap ... it's what is caused thereafter."

Michigan Wolverines facing uphill challenge without Juwan Howard

Coming into the NCAA season, Juwan Howard's Michigan Wolverines looked like national championship contenders, ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press' preseason poll. But it's been a roller coaster of a season ever since. With Howard suspended for the next five games, it will present another challenge for Michigan, which is a bubble team to make the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan (14-11) will face a gauntlet of tough opponents for the remainder of the year. The first test comes Wednesday night against red-hot Rutgers (16-10), which has built a reputation for its defensive ability. After that, Michigan will go up against three top 25 teams: No. 15 Illinois (19-7), No. 25 Iowa (18-8) and No. 22 Ohio State (17-7). There's also a date with Michigan's archrival, Michigan State (18-8), in those final five games.

Michigan will be in good hands without Howard. Associate head coach Phil Martelli will helm the team in Howard's absence. Martelli led Saint Joseph's from 1995-2019. He was the AP Coach of the Year in 2004.

It's not going to be easy for the Wolverines to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, especially with the schedule and their head coach expected to miss the remainder of the season.

